School closures have exposed inequities in remote learning and school resources in Yakima and beyond.
In mid-March, Gov. Jay Inslee announced the mandated closure of schools statewide to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Earlier this month, he extended the campus closures through the end of the school year.
The abrupt transition revealed education inequities in the state, including among Yakima County’s enrollment of about 55,000 K-12 students.
Among Washington’s Latino community for example, families have reported struggling to access youth meal distributions or technology for remote learning.
Parents who work in agriculture, for example, leave for work long before meal distribution begins and return at the end of the work day, said Gabriel Munoz, Eastern Washington chair for Latino Civic Alliance, a statewide Yakima-based advocacy
group.
“There’s a lot of students staying home trying to figure out what to eat,” he said. “That’s a huge concern, because if kids are not eating, they’re not going to be able to focus on their schoolwork.”
Many schools are still trying to get devices into students’ hands, he added. Even when students do have devices to use at home, they are at times unfamiliar with how to use them for online learning, he said. In other instances, they have devices but no internet connection.
To get a better understanding of the state’s expectations for districts during the pandemic and answer concerns, the Latino Civic Alliance organized an online session with state Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal on Tuesday.
Here are some of the questions and answers.
What can be done to support English language learners during campus closures?
Emergency funds are coming to school districts. The priority of those school funds will be communities most impacted by COVID-19, such as English language learners, students with disabilities, youth experiencing homelessness and other student groups. The state is awaiting more direction from the U.S. Department of Education, but each district should receive some relief. These funds could be used for things like technology purchases for students or intensive support when campuses reopen for students who struggled during closures. More guidance is expected in the coming weeks.
How will the state guarantee high school students who do not have access to distance learning will not be penalized?
Districts are expected to “meet families where they are.” That could be online learning platforms, assignments sent by email, contact by phone or delivering learning packets by bus route, for example. Daily attendance won’t be taken. Instead, student engagement in the district’s learning plan will be measured in lieu of attendance. For example, there might be a weekly check-in or homework submission. Students or families who have not been contacted by a teacher or school official yet are encouraged to reach out to their local school district.
What about access to the internet and electronic devices for home learning?
The state does not have the resources to buy laptops or home devices for every student. But districts can pursue that option, and many are in the process or have distributed devices.
At the same time, the state is collaborating with cable and WiFi companies across the state to improve family connectivity. Many companies are offering free or discounted connections during the campus closures. Reykdal encouraged community organizations and individual families to reach out to local cable or WiFi providers to see what offers are available to them, rather than wait for officials to provide the connection.
Families are struggling to pick up food and meals due to limited transportation. Can the state help?
The state says districts can distribute a week’s worth of meals in one day to minimize the number of trips for families, or to distribute meals through bus routes. Districts have the ability to use both nutrition and transportation money to do so. Meals are available to all youth, not just those previously signed up for free and reduced priced meals.
“You have to be your best advocate (with) the local school district,” Reykdal said of students and their families. “They have resources right now, and some of them just need to be pushed on these creative solutions, because many districts across the state are already deploying these creative solutions.”
How are districts expected to support seniors in graduating on time, including those who are a few credits behind?
Each district should be assessing seniors’ progress and determining who was on track to graduate when the statewide closures began. From there, they’re expected to help each one complete necessary credits for graduation. Those who still fall short could be eligible for a new waiver created by the State Board of Education in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing districts to waive some graduation requirements and credits for seniors. Additionally, districts have the option to waive two non-core credits for seniors.
Seniors who have not received information about their graduation status should reach out to their school counselor or administrator.
How will the state guarantee freshman, sophomore and junior students will not be negatively impacted by the coronavirus outbreak?
Some districts are using traditional letter grades while others have switched to pass/no credit systems. OSPI has gathered experts from around the state to study the implications of each option, and may consider making a statewide policy, rather than leaving the decision up to districts. More information is expected in the next week.
What about adding school days? Will all students move to the next grade to ensure equity?
Students are expected to move forward. The state will consider additional learning opportunities for students who need it, especially those in early grades where mastering reading and math is essential. The state will also pursue intensive support for students who need more help. There is no plan to extend the length of future school years.