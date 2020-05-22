Seven employees at the Yakima Humane Society's Spay and Neuter Clinic returned to work this week after almost two months.
Surgeries will recommence Tuesday and public appointments to spay, neuter and vaccinate pets can be made by calling 509-426-2460. Director of business operations Sheryl Haga said as of early Friday afternoon, the clinic was already fully booked through next week.
Haga said in April that the Humane Society was operating with just 25% of its 28-person staff and struggling financially due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some precautions will remain in place, such as completing registration over the phone and checking pet owners in and out curbside since they're not allowed to enter the building.
The Humane Society will continue to conduct adoptions by appointment only.