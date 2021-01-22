The southcentral region will remain in Phase 1 until at least Feb. 1 after failing to meet requirements to move to Phase 2 outlined in Inslee’s Roadmap to Recovery plan. No region in the state met the requirements to move forward this week.
The region saw improvement over last week's hospitalization and ICU bed availability metrics, meeting two of four categories. It includes Yakima, Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla, Columbia and Kittitas counties.
Lilian Bravo, director of public health partnerships at the Yakima Health District, emphasized the metrics are interrelated.
"All these metrics are connected, so the sooner we can commit as a community to lowering our case rates in Yakima we will see improvement in all the metrics," she said.
A report released Friday showed the region met two of four criteria need to move to Phase 2. The statistics aren't calculated until all positive and negative tests from the most recent data set are complete, which is why the state uses different date ranges for the metrics.
The southcentral region’s COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 for Dec. 27-Jan. 9 increased by 9% compared to the prior two weeks, moving farther away from the 10% decrease benchmark.
The COVID test positivity rate was 23% for Dec. 27-Jan. 2. It needs to be less than 10%.
Hospitalizations per 100,000 for Jan. 3-16 decreased by 36% compared to the prior two weeks, surpassing the 10% decline.
Staffed ICU beds in the southcentral region were 90% filled from Jan. 10-Jan. 16. It needs to be below 90%.
Yakima County has seen a drop in new cases and hospitalizations this past week, which will show up in future metrics. The state updates the metrics on Fridays, with changes taking effect the following Monday.