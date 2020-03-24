Doolie’s Kitchen in Yakima could stay open with delivery and takeout options, but owner Don Wade opted Saturday to close his retail shop for five weeks.

Wade was ahead of state and local orders that temporarily closed many non-essential businesses in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“It’s really hard to take a $20 bill (standing) 6 feet away,” he said. “We don’t know who has the virus and who doesn’t.”

Gov. Jay Inslee issued a statewide "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order Monday, which said all non-essential businesses must close to the public by Wednesday night. The Yakima Health District issued a similar order Sunday night that took effect immediately.

Businesses that can stay open include grocery stores, pharmacies, child care centers, gas stations, food/agriculture, government and community operations, transportation and shipping, communications and financial services.

The state has a 14-page list of "essential critical infrastructure workers." Businesses outside the state's definition of essential can request a special designation as an essential business through the state.

Businesses that are open must have rules that aid social distancing of at least 6 feet. Health officials encourage people to work at home wherever possible.

Taking action

Several businesses acted quickly in response to the local order. Inklings Bookshop announced Monday that it would close and end curbside deliveries and in-town deliveries, seeking to limit public interaction. The store will continue accepting and shipping orders made through its website or by e-mail.

“Dear friends, we’re closed for the foreseeable future,” a Facebook post said. “Because we want to keep staff and customers safe and abide by the Stay at Home order from Yakima Health District, we’re unable to provide in-town deliveries and curbside pickup for the time being.”

Other businesses had already taken action before the local order.

JEM Development announced Friday that Hilton Garden Inn and Hotel Maison in downtown Yakima would close and not accept any reservations before May 1. The safety of guests, workers and community members drove the decision to temporarily close, a social media post said.

Earlier Sunday, several hours before the Yakima Health District issued its order, the Valley Mall closed its main inside shopping area through April 4. Officials said they would extend the closure if necessary.

The Valley Mall operates an enclosed mall along with three open-air shopping centers, the Valley Mall Plaza, the Valley Mall Annex and Washington Plaza. While the closure does not cover the outside centers, many of those tenants opted to close, said Jacob Butler, marketing manager for the Valley Mall, in an e-mail to the Yakima Herald-Republic.

Six Valley Mall employees are working from home in the meantime.

Reducing operations

Wade, of Doolie’s Kitchen, decided to close his retail shop on Nob Hill Boulevard for five weeks.

But he continues to operate the wholesale portion of the business, which makes up about 20% of sales overall. The bakery is making doughnuts and other products for food retailers and coffee stands.

Doolie’s Kitchen now operates on 84 employee hours a week, as opposed to the 300 hours in a normal week. Some employees have volunteered to reduce their hours so others in need can work more. Wade and his wife and co-owner Julie also plan to use savings to help employees.

While the negative impact to the business is substantial, the prospect of putting the shop’s eight employees, themselves and members of the community at risk was even greater, Wade said.

“There's risk that competitors will move in and take away our customers,” he said. “But I don't want to come back with two or three people who have contracted COVID-19 because they work in our store and they were exposed to the public.”