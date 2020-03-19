Businesses of all kinds are being impacted by the crisis caused by COVID-19. Those allowed to stay open must follow evolving health policies designed to lessen the spread of the new coronavirus. Those forced to suspend operations face crucial challenges that could affect survival.

State and federal officials are scrambling to answer questions and provide assistance for businesses and their employees.

In a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee mentioned some state efforts to help small business hurt by the crisis. He noted that he has designated $5 million for small grants to small businesses to help prevent closure.

The grant process will be coordinated by the Washington State Department of Commerce. Visit the agency’s COVID-19 Information & Updates page for more information.

Inslee also noted that state tax collection relief measures will be in place for at least 30 days. Learn more at the Washington Department of Revenue’s page dedicated to business relief during the pandemic.

Here are a few of the resources available as highlighted by Jonathan Smith of the Yakima County Development Association, Verlynn Best of the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce and Sarah Truglio of the Washington Small Business Development Center office in Yakima.

For more information, visit ChooseYakimaValley.com/COVID19.

• Shared work: Provides an alternative to layoffs. Managers can reduce hours of employees up to 50% and employees collect partial unemployment. The help line number is 1-800-752-2500. Learn more at https://esd.wa.gov/SharedWork/eligibility.

• Standby: Businesses can use this option when an employee will not be needed during a temporary closure, such as restaurants closing during the pandemic. When employees are placed on standby, they don’t have do three job searches a week but may still collect unemployment benefits. They can be on standby for up to eight weeks. The employee calls the unemployment hotline and the employer is sent a form. Visit https://esd.wa.gov/unemployment for more information.

• Partial unemployment: This is an option when the entire business is running at less than full time. Managers request partial status for their employees and employees must work at least 16 hours a week. They must return to at least one week of full-time work within a four-month period. The claims center number is 1-800-318-6022. Call from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The call volume is high, so you may need to wait. You can also leave a message at esd.wa.gov.

• Business disaster loans: The Small Business Association is providing low-interest, long-term loans of up to $2 million for economic injury. The loan officer reviews credit and verifies losses. First disbursement is made within five days of closing. The loans can be used for a variety of reasons. Learn more at disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. Have your taxes from the past few years, your personal and business credit rating and among other paperwork from the state and federal governments. Check with your bank; the state has some options as well. Email Sarah.Truglio@wsbdc.org with questions.

• Employment support services: WorkSource is a statewide partnership of state, local and nonprofit agencies and provides a variety of employment and training services to job seekers and employers in Washington, according to its website, WorkSourceWA.com.

WorkSource is closed for in-person customer service and is using a virtual-only customer service model until the science and health guidance related to the new coronavirus outbreak suggests it is safe to reopen for direct service. Find contact information for Central Washington offices here.

Get more information and see some common questions and answers related to the new coronavirus pandemic at esd.wa.gov/newsroom/covid-19.