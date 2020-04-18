Caseymac Wallahee is used to emceeing powwows and rodeos in person, right from the heart of the action.
He will use that experience in a different way today, Saturday, April 18, when he hosts a virtual powwow.
Set for 1 to 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time, it will feature Wallahee and all of the competitive dancers, drummers and singers in a showcase of Northwest Plateau tribes and traditions broadcasting from their homes through a special livestream on the Social Distance Powwow public group page on Facebook.
Whitney Rencountre, who reached out to Wallahee to organize a social distance powwow, created the Facebook group March 17 with Stephanie Hebert and Dan Simonds as more tribes and states were directing citizens to shelter in place in order to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, the respiratory illness it causes.
Many powwows have been canceled or postponed as a result, though the Legends Casino Hotel Powwow set for May 22-24 is still a go for now.
Dancers, drummers and singers will be representing the Yakama Nation, the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, among others, as men compete in the Round Bustle and women in the Basket Hat and Short Fringe dances.
They’ve all downloaded the Be.Live app and will use it to record their live feed with their phones, Wallahee said. Their feeds will go to Rencountre, who will put those feeds on the Facebook page when it’s time for the dancers to perform.
All who are competing are well-known in their chosen dances, Wallahee said. “That’s why I chose them, because they’re champion dancers in our area that dance our Plateau style,” said Wallahee, who reached out to other tribes such as Nez Perce and Colville, but in organizing this in a little more than a week didn’t hear back from everyone he reached out to, he added.
“When you travel all over to different powwows, (you see) different styles of dance,” he said. “We wanted to showcase ours — the Round Bustle and the Short Fringe and the Basket Hat.”
Dancers include Jeremy Takala and his son, Tyler; and Destiny Hunt-Buck, a Wanapum from Mattawa who is also an enrolled Yakama tribal member.
She will will be one of the High Step Short Fringe dancers, along with Dolly Heemsah, Patricia Heemsah and Terry Heemsah Sr. from Yakama, Gary Villa from Warm Springs; Logan Quaempts and Tyera Pete from Umatilla; and Acosia Red Elk.
“Starting us out, I’ll be introducing our first dancer,” Patricia Heemsah, Wallahee said. Dancers decided as a group that the women would perform first.
Wallahee’s drum group, Wild Rose, along with Indian Nation and Eagle Spirit, are the main drum groups dancers will use, though there might be others as well, he said.
“We couldn’t figure out how to get our singers to go and sing for them,” Wallahee said. “I just old the dancers we’ll use our local groups. their recordings and CDs, that will be playing in the background they’ll be dancing to.”
Traditional powwows range from small regional gatherings to huge, days-long events that draw thousands of people from around the country. Along with competitive dancing, singing and drumming, powwows reunite relatives and friends and provide opportunities for other Native artists to show off their talents and sell their crafts and food.
The Social Distance Powwow Facebook group had grown to 157,904 members as of Friday afternoon and sees hundreds of posts a day from dancers, artists, drummers, singers, storytellers, vendors and others who share videos and photos and tell a little bit about themselves.
“Many vendors, dancers, singers have been horribly affected by this virus shutdown. This forum is for all to share their Creator-given talents and be supported,” the page description says. “We may do an arranged Powwow once a month with grand entry times and everyone going live tagging Social Distance Powwow vendors and all.”
Another public group on Facebook, Quarantine Dance Specials 2020, has more than 50,000 members and post that get hundreds of comments and likes. Videos of Analynn Olney, 14, of White Swan dancing are among the more recent posts.
The Facebook groups are keeping local dancers “pretty busy,” said Wallahee, who hasn’t been a dancer for awhile but is a singer as well as as an announcer.
“Everybody’s missing it. They miss the feeling and the vibe you get from being out there on the actual dance floor with an actual drum and being able to visit and dance,” he said. “So this is a good opportunity for them to try to enjoy themselves, express themselves. It’s pretty cool.”
Yakima Valley dancers have placed in other social distance powwows, Wallahee said. Gary Olney of White Swan came in fourth place in a fancy dance competition and Dottie Scabbierobe of Wapato placed third in a women’s fancy dance contest. Both had hundreds of competitors, he said.
He and the others participating in Saturday’s social distance powwow are glad they get the opportunity to represent the Yakama, the Warm Springs, the Umatilla, the Walla Walla and other tribes.
“We’re just happy to do our best to represent our people,” Wallahee said. “There’s a lot of different dance styles across Indian Country and this is ours, and we want to do our best to represent it.”