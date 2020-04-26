In the past, the Yakima County Development Association has advised new businesses to keep a few months of expenses saved in a rainy-day fund.
Executive Director Jonathan Smith said such advice falls short of the severe reality small businesses are experiencing during the coronavirus pandemic.
“That is on the caveat that things don’t completely stop,” he said. “You’re preparing for a recession, a slowdown. You’re not preparing for a business to stop.”
Thousands of businesses throughout Yakima County had to shut down or scale back operations considerably as part of the state’s coronavirus response. That includes Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order, which has gone on for nearly five weeks.
During the first few weeks of the order, Sarah Truglio, a certified business adviser for the Washington Small Business Development Center in Yakima, received anywhere from 30 to 50 calls a day. She has been spending several hours a day advising her regular clients via video teleconference.
“It’s hitting everyone at the same time, and nobody is safe from what’s going on,” Truglio said.
They all voice common concerns: Worry about whether they can find the funds to pay rent and employees. Confusion about local, state and federal resources available to them. Anxiety about if they can pay for inventory or product that they cannot sell.
One challenge for small businesses, Truglio said, is that banks were not prepared for the onslaught of loan applications for new Small Business Administration programs. As a result, many companies received little to no response on the status of their application or were unable to submit applications.
“Some banks were not set up to handle” increased activity, Truglio said.
The overwhelming response caused the Small Business Administration to stop accepting applications for programs, such as the Paycheck Protection Program, because it was out of money. The Paycheck Protection Program provided loans to businesses that retained employees. President Trump signed a bill Friday that added more funding to the program, allowing it to resume.
Many businesses Truglio counseled were able to receive funds through the Paycheck Protection Program. Some benefited from a local bank reaching out to them to apply.
“I think people just timed it right, and they had their (application) together,” she said. “As soon as the application was out, they applied.”
PPP and banks
The issues with the Paycheck Protection Program show that many small businesses did not have an established relationship with a bank, said Smith, of the Yakima County Development Association.
Based on conversations he’s had with businesses and organizations that have worked closely with them, Smith estimates that about one out of five businesses locally did not have a relationship with a bank. They financed their business through personal banking products, such as a home equity loan, or with financial help from friends and family.
“Because these (aid) programs are running through banks, those that don’t have existing relationships with a banker are at a disadvantage in accessing those programs.”
That’s prompted Smith to think about what his organization — and others in the community — could do to help small businesses establish those banking relationships and gain better access to funding, not just during the ongoing pandemic but to ensure future success growth.
“It has opened our eyes to areas where our local (economic development programs) may have some spots to improve on,” Smith said.
Reopening business
Then there’s the ultimate question: When can businesses reopen?
Nationwide, states are grappling with the same decision, with some choosing to resume business activity much sooner than others.
Gov. Jay Inslee outlined a plan that calls for a gradual ramping up of business operations as the state meets various public health benchmarks. Additional guidance is in the works to resume activity in multiple sectors. The state rolled out a plan for the construction industry on Friday, with outdoor recreation and and some elective health care procedures to follow.
Smith, of the Yakima County Development Association, said he feels there isn’t an easy answer to when is the right time to reopen.
“The last thing any restaurant or any business wants to have is to have the headline be, ‘The new center of the outbreak is at such and such a company,’” he said. “On the flip side, the businesses are facing the prospect of operating under conditions where they’re eating into reserves and moving themselves out of the marketplace.”
While the state continues to develop on its plan to ramp up business activity, Truglio has encouraged the small businesses she advises to work on their own plans.
That includes a plan that outlines how they will meet social distancing and cleaning rules once they do open and making sales and expense projections for the next six to 12 months.
Truglio has worked with business owners who were forced to face harsh realities. COVID-19 may have caused a significant hit on all businesses, but it’s clear that the outbreak as exposed weaknesses in some business plans or operations that existed before the coronavirus outbreak.
“We’re seeing businesses that weren’t charging enough in the first place, weren’t in the right market or had a product or service that was becoming irrelevant,” she said.
Truglio said some businesses, including ones she’s working with, will close and may even have to file for bankruptcy. “We don’t want to promote it, but that’s the reality,” she said.
At the same time, however, she’s also seen small businesses show resiliency, including some who have taken advantage of the unexpected downtime to develop a new product or service.
“A lot of businesses are not giving up,” she said.