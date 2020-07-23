YAKAMA RESERVATION — The little girl stands on Toppenish Ridge, high above the Yakima Valley, before the camera pans closer to show her at a wooden cross marking the gravesite of her grandmother, who died of COVID-19.
That emotional scene near the end of Valient Clark’s short film, “Kuthla,” was created for dramatic purpose. Seeing the 6-year-old actress — his daughter, Alaira Mae Clark — wearing a mask near a fictional burial site is a heart-wrenching plea for the importance of face coverings as more Yakama Nation citizens are becoming infected and dying in the pandemic.
“This is what happens. This is what’s real. You lose your loved ones,” Clark said.
Clark made the film for the Yakama Nation COVID Relief Project. Kuthla means grandmother in Ichiskíin, also known as Sahaptin, the language spoken by the Yakama people in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. Along with younger members of the tribal community who have become ill and have died, the disease has killed several highly respected elders, an incalculable loss.
The film ends with the words, “COVID-19 has changed our way of life. Let’s protect our elders and our children. I wear a mask to protect you, please wear a mask to protect me.”
Since Clark posted it July 14 on the Yakama Nation Homeland Security Facebook page, which the tribe is using to provide COVID-19 information, “Kuthla” has been shared more than 700 times and has dozens of comments.
“Thank you from an elder, Siletz Tribe, Oregon,” one woman commented. Others said they would share it with their tribes. Some said they cried.
The day after the video went up on the Facebook page, Yakama Nation officials issued a public safety order requiring masks “in any indoor public setting or outdoor public setting where at least 6 feet of social distancing cannot be observed at all times.”
On Friday, Tribal Council Chairman Delano Saluskin provided coronavirus numbers from Indian Health Services in Toppenish. As of Wednesday, there were 683 cases.
“With 11,000 members, that means 6% of our members that we know of have been infected with the virus,” Saluskin said. “We’ve also suffered 28 deaths on the reservation as reported by the Yakama Service Unit and we all grieve those losses.
“This has been devastating for many families on the reservation and it means that every week, a family member is impacted. When we look at last year during this same time, we did not have these death numbers on the reservation.”
Important messages
Clark is contracted to the Yakama Nation COVID Relief Project and has made several videos in that role. The 38-year-old works full-time as compliance officer for Legends Casino. He’s not part of its marketing department but has created promotional and training videos for the casino, which caught the eye of tribal leaders.
“The chairman reached out to me because he wanted to address the people, but we wanted to do in a professional way, since we are one of the bigger tribes in the Northwest,” said Clark, who lives in Toppenish.
He owns a fireworks stand and started making funny videos years ago to promote it. A casino official saw potential in those videos and asked Clark to start shooting videos for Legends about six years ago. Clark used his iPhone before investing in more specialized equipment and studying to learn more.
“Now all my money goes to video stuff. It kind of surpassed” being a hobby, he said.
Clark has made music videos and promotional videos for Yakamart, a haunted house in Forks and rodeos. After an early rodeo video went viral, Clark landed contracts for the Yakama Treaty Days and Delbert Wheeler Sr. Memorial Tour rodeos. He’s also shot videos of powwows and drummers, singers and dancers, and set up a YouTube channel called Valient Productions.
His first short film featuring his daughter — and Clark — was in 2016, ”Choosh (Water)”. Son Cadence Clark, who is 12 now, shot it with an iPhone 6. Valient Clark brings his older son, Valient Clark Jr., 17, on many projects.
“Choosh (Water)” was an entry in the 33rd annual Olympia Film Festival in Olympia. More recently, ”How Much Do You Make An Hour?”, also starring Alaira and her dad, was honored at the One Heart Native Arts and Film Festival in Spokane and the Summer Jam Film Festival in Warm Springs, Ore.
“That was her big debut of acting. She did have a little more experience when we went into this one,” Clark said. “She knew better how to follow along with me. She understood what we were doing.”
‘A kid’s perspective’
When Clark was contracted to the Yakama Nation COVID Relief Project, he wanted to create a short film with an important message that would draw people to the Yakama Nation Homeland Security page.
“We need to open their eyes. We need to tug at their hearts,” he said. “Simplify everything down to a kid’s perspective. That’s the way I pitched this idea to my chairman and everybody. They were for it.”
Though it’s a few hours of filming edited down to just over 4 minutes long, preparations took longer. Clark asked a friend with a fairly new home if he could shoot there, and Katrina Wheeler gave permission to use Kyle’s Korner in Wapato.
“The process of finding the person to play the kuthla, the grandma, it took a while. I asked a few people and they shied away” because the character died, Clark said. He asked his auntie, Zelda Winnier, who agreed. Winnier is a language specialist and teaches Yakama traditions at the Yakama Nation Tribal School, he added.
“She was all for getting the message out,” Clark said.
He started filming about three weeks ago, shooting all the scenes at the house and store in one weekend. The last location, on Toppenish Ridge to the left of U.S. Highway 97 heading south to Goldendale, came after a few cemetery options fell through.
A post on Facebook seeking a cross prompted a response from Rick Dominguez, who makes wooden crosses for tribal citizens. Dominguez made and donated a cross for the powerful final scene in which Alaira appears with her mom, Mariah Schuster.
He is proud of “Kuthla” and the video has received great feedback, Clark said.
“It really touched everybody,” he said.