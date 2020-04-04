Health issues have isolated Holley Estrada much of her young life. She was just 2 when diagnosed with leukemia, which resulted in years of chemotherapy and radiation treatments.
So it’s ironic that her cancer-free status after four years of fighting came on the cusp of the novel coronavirus pandemic, meaning the 7-year-old is among millions sheltering at home and keeping her distance from others.
Her mom, Alisha Kelley, talked about the challenges of social distancing in a Facebook Live update March 31. Holley and her older sister, Haley Cook — who was born with a potentially fatal health issue — are active children. Considering the challenges they’ve overcome, Kelley doesn’t want to curtail them too much.
“We are very cautious about things, but I think the girls should have a little bit of fun. So they do go outside playing,” Kelley said in the video on her Hope for Holley Facebook page.
The novel coronavirus also canceled a big party celebrating Holley’s cancer-free status. She underwent a bone marrow transplant March 22, 2019, and her donor cells are working like they should. She doesn’t have any leukemia cells in her blood and bone marrow, so Kelley set a one-year celebration for March 21.
Though Holley didn’t get her party, “When this is all over we are going to make it up to her,” Kelley said.
Even before the novel coronavirus, 2020 already had some ups and downs for Holley. She hasn’t been hospitalized since the new year, which is a big deal because she’s been in and out of the hospital so many times. But leg surgery planned for January was postponed when Seattle Children’s Hospital officials confirmed that 14 patients had been sickened by Aspergillus mold since 2001, and six had died.
Holley’s birthday Jan. 11 was a good day, with lots of unicorns and rainbows. And Feb. 21, she and Haley threw out the first pitch for the Yakima Valley College fast-pitch softball team’s season opener. The girls had signed ceremonial letters of intent and became members of the team in a special event last October, and players and coaches wanted to include them in as many team activities as they could.
Though the big cancer-free celebration is postponed, Holley is doing well. She doesn’t have to take nearly as many pills as she has in the past and her weight is stable.
She may not need leg surgery after all, but they’ll know more after a checkup in Seattle on April 14. Kelley isn’t keen on heading over to the westside amid the outbreak, but there could be more good news.
“Her (physical therapist) wanted us to have them reevaluate her,” because Holley’s legs may have gotten stronger, though she’s still weak in her hips, Kelley said. But recent bone scans were good for somebody who has undergone a lot of chemotherapy and radiation, she added.
“As of right now we’re still on for the surgery. We don’t know when because of this whole coronavirus thing that’s going around,” she said, and that depends on the reevaluation, also unscheduled because of the pandemic.
These days, Holley is like a lot of kids out there — cheerful, energetic and at times, a little bored because of the restrictions designed to decrease spread of the virus. So her mom is happy to indulge her whenever she can.
“She’s doing really well,” Kelley said.