Selah teachers began moving into the new Robert Lince Kindergarten campus last week, just in time for the 2020-21 school year, as planned.
While the district plans to kick off the school year with remote learning Wednesday Sept. 9, following state and local public health guidance, some teachers have decided to teach from the classroom instead of from home.
Already, the 48,000-square-foot, U-shaped building is welcoming. Capable of accommodating 360 students, it wraps around an expansive outdoor play area, with sliding garage doors in either wing opening into indoor play areas which, when kids return to campus, will be used on days when poor air quality or inclement weather forces them inside.
Inclusion is key to the details on campus, said Robert Lince Principal Melissa Singletary — from bilingual signage throughout the building to swings accessible to special-needs students.
“We’re hoping that all of our community feel very welcome here,” said Singletary.
The new campus, completed in early August, is part of a development to replace what Selah School District officials said was an outdated and overcrowded John Campbell Primary School.
Selah’s plan
The two-part project is expected to separate kindergarten students into the Robert Lince Kindergarten building adjacent to the early learning center by the same name, and first- and second-graders into a new John Campbell Primary campus.
Voters approved the $45 million bond in April 2018 with 60.68% approval, just surpassing the 60% required threshold.
The completion of the roughly $17 million kindergarten campus marks a significant milestone in the project, and while details are still being finalized, the development is more than $120,000 under budget so far, said Selah Superintendent Shane Backlund. The building is ready for students as soon as COVID-19 trends allow for in-person learning, he said.
Meanwhile, bidding for the John Campbell campus also came in under budget. Chervenell Construction, which is also leading the development of two new elementary school campuses in the West Valley School District, won the bid. Demolition of part of the John Campbell campus began in recent weeks, and the concrete footing is expected to be poured in the next week or so, said Backlund.
The first- and second-grade campus will be an active site, meaning construction will continue with students on campus, once learning is offered in-person, he said. The new development will be 83,000 square feet, with 40 classrooms and a capacity of 540. It is due to be move-in ready in December 2021 and the project will be completed the following summer.
Lince Kindergarten campus
Entering the front door of the kindergarten campus, visitors step into a locked vestibule for security, where they can be buzzed into the front office or the main hallway.
Centered near the front entry are administrative rooms, counselors’ offices, bathrooms, a lactation room, a library, a world language music and movement room and a dual-purpose gym-and-cafeteria. Hand-washing stations are in hallways at either end of the building.
From the central hub, two curving hallway wings branch off to classrooms.
Natural light fills the hallways and each of the 20 classrooms at Robert Lince Kindergarten, with windows stretching to the ground so young students can gravitate toward natural light, said Singletary, the principal.
Among the classrooms, four are dual-language, with 80% of content taught in Spanish, said Singletary. Five classrooms will be dedicated to preschool, with two being bilingual, she said.
Classrooms are equipped with an array of resources, from art supplies and mess-friendly flooring to sensory play materials and tables that can be adjusted into standing desks. In addition to white boards, each also has a Promethean Board, an interactive smart board that allows for projections and for students to write on the screen by touch, for example.
In addition to the gym, which has basketball courts, each classroom wing has its own “Viking play area,” or indoor active space. They’re vibrantly colored, and toys and enormous indoor jungle gyms are part of each space. Sliding garage doors in each create easy access to the outdoor play area featuring turf, hopscotch courts, swings, play sets, and a scooter and tricycle path, among other things.
While a fence will ensure students don’t stray to the early learning building, the outdoor play area feeds into the adjacent campus, helping blend the two.
The kindergarten building also has specialty rooms, like two outdoor learning spaces with built-in white boards, an innovation lab, a speech room, an occupational therapy room and a pride room, where positive reteaching and social and emotional learning will take place.
“We’re ready when they come back,” said Singletary.
Classroom use, now and later
Robert Lince Kindergarten teacher Jeanne Borman has long taught at John Campbell Primary. Now, she’s settling into her specialty classroom, the Innovation Lab, where she’ll be teaching STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics) for the first time.
A reading specialist by trade, Borman said she’s excited to expose young students to skills like problem solving through reading.
“There’s some great books,” she said, pulling one down off a stand on her classroom wall. “Like this, ‘Rosie Revere Engineer,’ is a great one to start with. There’s just all kinds of books like this that introduce the concept of problem solving, and what to do and how to do this.”
As Borman settles into her room, setting up shelves and unpacking materials, she said she’s brainstorming ideas about how to make video instruction more robust by using her classroom resources.
“I’m still planning on one day having real live kids in here. That’s like my dream — I want to teach children,” she said with a laugh. “So I have these two scenarios: How can I use it now and what am I going to do later.”
It’s something all of the teachers at Robert Lince are adjusting to. And Singletary said some of the things teachers were most excited about — like sensory tables that would normally be filled with water and materials like noodles for students to engage their hands in learning — will be out of commission for a while, even if students are brought back on campus, to ensure safety and sanitation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
But school will continue. Singletary said some parents and students will be allowed to have in-person, outdoor meetings with teachers on campus this week. The most important thing now, she said, is for parents to know that enrollment is open, and teachers are eager to engage with students, even from a distance. Right now, she said, enrollment is lower than expected, at close to 185, compared to a typical class size of 260.
Backland, the superintendent, said that’s the case for most schools statewide. But he anticipates enrollment to increase as the start of school in Selah draws closer.
In the meantime, he said he’s excited about the progress with the district’s construction project.
“We’re just pleased that the Lince project came in under budget as well as on time, and (we) really wish we could have students there,” said Backlund. “But it’s going to be a beautiful facility once we’re able to open fully for families and kids.”