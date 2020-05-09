SELAH, Wash. — Selah city officials won’t enforce Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-home order, Mayor Sherry Raymond declared.
In a proclamation issued Friday, Raymond said Inslee’s order ignores the fact that Selah is a rural community with few cases of COVID-19, and is hurting the economy. In the proclamation, she said that Selah’s police and employees “do not work for the governor.”
“The cities need to take a stand,” Raymond said in a phone interview Saturday. “We’re not planning on doing anything stupid like a big party or a marathon run.”
The Yakima Health District hasn't asked local law enforcement or communities to penalize people for violating the stay-home order, instead saying it would work to educate people about the importance of staying home instead.
Raymond noted that her earlier emergency declaration remains in effect. City offices are only allowing people who have business with the city to come in as a way to maintain social distancing.
Raymond’s proclamation came a week after Inslee unveiled his plan for reopening the state in phases over the next two months. In announcing the phased plan, Inslee said his March 23 stay-home order, which was set to end on May 4, would be extended to the end of the month.
His office provided more guidance on Friday, allowing curbside retail sales to resume. At this point, essential businesses, in-progress residential construction, outdoor recreation and state parks, golf, elective surgeries, vehicle and vessel sales, landscaping, drive-in religious services, pet walking and car washes are allowed.
Raymond said the order — which otherwise closes non-essential businesses — is not consistent and is hurting Selah businesses.
“Each city needs to be looked at differently city wide. Why should their economy die because of everybody else?” Raymond said.
City Council members unanimously approved a resolution April 28 allowing restaurants to set up tables in their parking lots to allow people to dine on site while maintaining distance to help them stay open. Raymond said Magic’s Pizza Shack, which her son runs, would have shut down if not for that change.
Her own business, King’s Row, has provided take-out service, but she said she got a call from the Yakima Health District because five people were at the window at once. The five, Raymond said, came together to the restaurant.
She also suggested that people should be allowed to go out to build up immunity to the virus. Staying home, she said, would allow the coronavirus to remain dormant and never go away.
Health officials said the stay-home order helps protect people who are more vulnerable to the disease, such as people ages 65 or older, as well as those with existing health conditions.
Those people, Raymond said, should stay home until a vaccine or other treatment is developed to fight the disease.
She said she’s tried to reach out to Inslee, a former Selah resident, but has not heard back from him.
This story will be updated.