Yakima County coronavirus cases

As of Saturday afternoon, there were 1,827 COVID-19 cases in Yakima County, according to the Yakima Health District.

It’s an increase of 71 from Friday. The total number of deaths was 60, two more than Friday. Of those people, 56 had existing health conditions.

Twenty-five people are currently hospitalized.

The health district has been counting cases since mid-March. A total of 421 people have recovered from the disease, the health district said.