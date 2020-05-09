SELAH — Selah city officials won’t enforce Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-home order, Mayor Sherry Raymond declared.
In a proclamation issued Friday, Raymond said Inslee’s order is damaging the city’s economy and ignoring the fact that Selah is a rural community with few cases of COVID-19. In the proclamation, she said that Selah’s police and employees “do not work for the governor” and will not interfere with someone who is doing something that was legal before the order was implemented.
Raymond owns King’s Row, a drive-in restaurant that was serving food Saturday to customers sitting outside at nearby picnic tables.
“The cities need to take a stand,” she said in a phone interview Saturday. “We’re not planning on doing anything stupid like a big party or a marathon run.”
But state and county officials say Raymond’s decision to bypass the order endangers the public, as does a Selah Council decision to allow outdoor seating at restaurants. Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said Selah officials cannot legally ignore the governor’s order.
“The Washington Constitution gives counties, cities and towns broad discretion to issue their own regulations,” Brusic wrote in a Saturday letter to Raymond. “However, during an emergency, they may not issue proclamations or adopt any regulations which conflict with the governor’s emergency proclamation.”
He urged Raymond to reach a mutual understanding with him on the matter “before actions lead to possible further consequences.”
The Yakima Health District hasn’t asked local law enforcement or communities to penalize people for violating the stay-home order, instead saying it would work to educate people about the importance of staying home.
Yakima County has the highest rate of COVID-19 cases in the state per 100,000 people, according to the state Department of Health.
Stay-home order and re-opening plan
Raymond’s proclamation came a week after Inslee unveiled his plan for reopening the state in phases over the next two months. In announcing the four-step plan, Inslee extended his “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order through the end of May.
His office provided more guidance on Friday, allowing curbside retail sales to resume. At this point, essential businesses, in-progress residential construction, outdoor recreation, golf, elective surgeries, vehicle and vessel sales, landscaping, drive-in religious services, pet walking and car washes are allowed. Carryout orders are allowed from restaurants, with plans to open dine-in service with limits next month.
Raymond, a drive-in restaurant owner, said the state order — which otherwise closes non-essential businesses — is not consistent and is hurting Selah businesses.
“Each city needs to be looked at differently city wide. Why should their economy die because of everybody else?” Raymond said. She said one Selah business has already folded because of the shutdown, and Magic’s Pizza Shack, which her son operates, was in danger of closing because of the ban on dining in.
Inslee’s order may be appropriate for urban areas like Seattle, which are more densely populated, but should not apply in rural communities like Selah, where she said there were few cases of the coronavirus, she said.
Selah’s restaurant rule
To help restaurants, the Selah City Council unanimously approved a resolution April 28 allowing the businesses to use part of their on-site parking as an outdoor dining room. Part of Magic’s parking lot was cordoned off with concrete barriers to accommodate outdoor tables for customers.
Raymond’s business, King’s Row, has provided take-out service, and has outdoor seating outside. People were eating at picnic tables behind the restaurant and next to the King’s Scoop ice cream shop on Saturday.
“It’s wonderful,” said Vern Larson, a Selah resident. “It’s great to be out.” Larson said he has also been to Magic’s.
Shawn McBride, visiting from Oregon, was with a group waiting for food at the restaurant. He said it is hypocritical to tell people they can’t go to an outdoor dining area where tables are spaced apart but it is OK to go inside crowded grocery stores.
But a county health official said Magic’s and King’s Row’s practices are dangerous and increase the likelihood of spreading the virus.
“County and city boundaries offer no protection against an infectious disease that can be picked up at work, during a shared car ride, while making a quick dinner visit or attending a small party,” said Lilian Bravo, director of Public Health Partnerships for the Yakima Health District.
Since COVID-19 spreads from person to person, a count of cases in a city is not a reliable measure of whether an area is safe, Bravo said. Many infected people do not show symptoms, but can still easily spread the disease.
Emergency order
Brusic, in his letter, said he understands the frustration Raymond has with the order and the effect it is having on residents. He also asserted Inslee has authority under state law to issue emergency orders that take precedence over county and city regulations.
“The Legislature recognized that the governor, the executive head of our state, would be in a better position to act swiftly to respond to an emergency or crisis,” Brusic wrote. “That is why the state chief executive has been given substantial discretionary authority, by statute, during this time which he has substantially used.”
He said there were other avenues that Raymond and other aggrieved parties can take to challenge an order, such as through courts or the Legislature.
“However, attempting to disregard the governor’s power and authority in this way during an emergency global pandemic is not appropriate in my humble opinion,” Brusic wrote.
Inslee spokeswoman Tara Lee said the governor has been consistent in his message, and that counties, and not cities, could apply to the state Department of Health to progress to the next phase of the reopening plan ahead of schedule The counties must have a population of no more than 75,000 and three weeks must have passed since their most recent reported coronavirus case, Lee said.
The governor’s office gave five counties clearance on Friday to re-open businesses more quickly. Kittitas County’s reopening plans were put on hold when a new case was reported there on Thursday.
“The governor and Mrs. Inslee both have a high regard for Selah and its people, but Selah and any other city in Washington cannot make this decision on their own. It is a county application to the Department of Health,” Lee said.
Health concerns
Health officials said the stay-home order helps protect people who are more vulnerable to the disease, such as those 65 or older or with existing health conditions.
Those people, Raymond said, should stay home until a vaccine or other treatment is developed to fight the disease.
Bravo and Dr. Teresa Everson, the district’s health officer, said the approach Raymond advocates is dangerous.
Raymond suggested that people should go out to build up immunity to the virus.
To achieve enough immunity in the community to stop the spread of the virus, about 70% of the county’s residents would have to be infected quickly, Bravo said. That would overwhelm the hospital system, causing hundreds of deaths, not just from the coronavirus, but from others who would not be able to get treatment for unrelated conditions because the system is overwhelmed.
“It is not only high-risk folks who die from COVID-19, and low-risk folks are the ones who unknowingly shared the infection with each of our deceased high-risk Yakima County residents,” Everson said. “So, if you are a low-risk individual, getting sick from COVID-19 may or may not kill you, but it can certainly kill others.”