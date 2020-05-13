Selah Mayor Sherry Raymond’s proclamation was not intended to nullify Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, the city’s attorney said Wednesday.
In a letter to the community, Selah City Attorney Rob Case said the mayor's proclamation doesn't call on residents or businesses to violate Inslee's order, and doesn't protect people from state or county enforcement.
“The mayor’s proclamation will not be rescinded. Its language is plain and it is fully legal,” Case wrote. “However, a degree of confusion still arose, largely due to inaccurate media reports and false contentions advanced by outsiders. Residents and businessowners should rely on this clarification letter and on the actual text of the mayor’s proclamation.”
The clarification comes a day after the City Council unanimously voted to support Raymond’s Friday proclamation declaring that city employees “don’t work for the governor” and would not enforce social-distancing rules for people who were engaged in activity that was legal before Inslee issued his stay-home order to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Raymond earlier said that Inslee’s order was hurting the local economy and was treating rural communities like Selah the same as Seattle.
During the council meeting, Raymond said she would make clarifications to the proclamation issued Friday. Both Inslee’s office and Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic criticized the proclamation, warning that the city did not have the legal authority to ignore the governor’s order.
Tara Lee, Inslee’s communications director, said Wednesday Case’s letter appeared to address the governor and Brusic’s concerns about the proclamation by stating that the proclamation does not encourage people to violate the order.
“It is good that the mayor retreated from her position. It is unfortunate that this political grandstanding happened in the first place,” Lee said.
Brusic said he also appreciated the letter, which he said he was looking for after he met with Case, Raymond and City Administrator Don Wayman Tuesday.
"It is a classic situation where we have an interpretation issue," Brusic said. "But (Case's letter) makes it clear that (the proclamation) is limited in scope."
He said it also clarifies that Inslee has the authority to issue orders related to the coronavirus outbreak, and that other agencies can enforce it within Selah.
“The mayor’s proclamation does one thing, and one thing only,” Case wrote. “Specifically, the proclamation announces Selah’s city policy for its own municipal workforce.”
He said the proclamation does not:
• Allow nonessential businesses to reopen.
• Permit nonessential travel.
• Negate social distancing requirements contained in Inslee’s order.
• Allow or call for residents and businessowners to violate Inslee’s orders or break the law.
• Protect residents of businesses from any “potential enforcement actions” by other agencies, such as the state Department of Labor and Industries, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office or the Washington State Patrol. “State agencies have enforcement powers that are separate and distinct from the municipal operations of Selah,” Case wrote. “You can still be ticketed or arrested if you violate the governor’s proclamations."
• Negate or change in any regard the effect of Inslee’s orders.
• End the state of emergency in the city, county or state.
Raymond’s emergency order allowed the city to activate emergency plans and seek state assistance. The city has closed its parks and the Selah Civic Center, as well as canceled other events, but will still have an Independence Day fireworks display.
The council conducts its meetings via videoconference to maintain social distancing in accordance with the governor’s order.
The Yakima Health District hasn't asked communities or law enforcement to penalize people for not following the stay-home order. It instead has focused on educating people about the importance of staying home when possible, washing their hands, staying 6 feet apart and wearing face coverings in public.
Yakima County has the highest rate of COVID-19 cases per capita on the West Coast.