Swimmers’ hopes that the Selah Aquatic Center would open next week were dashed this week.
City Councilman Roger Bell, who is the council’s liaison to the Selah Park and Recreation Service Area Board, said that initial permission to open the center July 20 was revoked.
On the aquatic center’s Facebook page, it stated that the Yakima Health District said it was not allowed to issue an operating permit. The center had planned to open with limited capacity.
In a news release Tuesday, the health district said water recreation is not permitted in Yakima County right now because the county is under a modified Phase 1 of the state's reopening plan. The health district received clarified direction from the state about what is allowed.
SPRSA, which owns and operates the pool, had planned to run the pool on community donations this year while awaiting the results of a vote on the maintenance and operating levy for the center by voters within the Selah School District.
Operating levies fell just short of the 60% required for passage in 2018 and 2019, which led to the Selah Parks Foundation to raise funds to open the pool in 2019 and again this year.
City pools in Yakima, Toppenish, Wapato, Grandview and Sunnyside are closed this summer.
Ellensburg park closed
In Ellensburg, a popular park was closed this week because of increasing cases. The city closed all access to Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park, which includes Carey Lake, also known as People’s Pond. The lake is popular with families, especially on hot days.
Kittitas County health officer Dr. Mark Larson said he made the decision to close the park until the county’s numbers are back down to 25 cases per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks. The county is currently at 118 cases per 100,000 people, or about 12 new cases a day, according to a news release.