The Bellair Airporter Shuttle will resume round-trip service between Yakima and the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Sunday, the company announced in a news release.
The shuttle will make two round trips daily between SeaTac and Yakima. The route, which goes along Interstate 90 before heading down Interstate 82 to Yakima, will have stops at the Bellair Airporter office at 2518 S. 21st Ave., Yakima Air Terminal at 2400 W. Washington Ave. and at the Smitty’s Café and Conoco at 3508 Fruitvale Blvd.
Trips to Sea-Tac will depart from the Bellair Airporter office at 4:50 a.m. and 10:50 a.m. Trips from Sea-Tac back to Yakima will depart at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The company has implemented several safety measures including the cleaning and sanitization of vehicles between each trip and keeping a minimum of 40% of seats empty.
More information, including the current shuttle schedule and safety measures, are at Airporter.com.