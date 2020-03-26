A member of Sierra Vista Middle School’s staff has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Sunnyside School District.

By law, Sunnyside cannot share identifying information about the individual but the district encourages parents to monitor Sierra Vista students for symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath.

If a child is suspected to have the virus, he/she should be self-quarantined and a primary care physician should be contacted. If the child lives with a first responder, including medical care workers, fire and police professionals, a physician should be contacted to test the child as soon as possible.

More updates from Yakima Valley school districts:

Yakima bulk food distribution

The Yakima School District announced bulk food distribution will be available at 12 different schools for the next two Fridays.

Families with kids ages 1-18, as well as active students age 19-21 with special education services who are in need, can pick up five lunches and five breakfasts from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. this Friday. Another eight lunches and eight breakfasts will be ready next Friday at the same time. The child must be present to receive the food.

Another distribution is scheduled for April 15, and details will be posted April 14.

West Valley meals to continue through spring break

The West Valley School District will continue providing meals to students during the district’s scheduled spring break.

CORONAVIRUS The latest on what we know about the virus outbreak, the efforts to fight it, and what you need to know to keep you and your family safe. Click Here

Angela Von Essen, assistant superintendent for finance and operation, said about 800 students are participating in the program, which offers meals packaged under the supervision of the district’s child nutrition department. Many administrators are serving as volunteers to allow families to pick up five days’ worth of meals at a time at West Valley Junior High from 10:30 a.m. to noon weekdays.

Mt. Adams offering weekend meals

The Mt. Adams School District plans to extend its meal distribution to the weekends after a generous contribution from Northwest Harvest.

Superintendent Curt Guaglianone said the hunger relief agency donated more than 9,000 pounds of food. The district is already delivering almost 400 lunches every day to students located over 1,325 square miles.

East Valley remote learning

East Valley School District teachers began providing remote learning via Google classrooms on Wednesday.

Updated guidance from the state and federal government earlier this week gave the school district more flexibility, according to East Valley’s website. Teachers can provide new content to students, and can offer more in-depth instruction on content and standards they’ve already covered.

“What this will look like will vary by teacher and content area,” the district’s website said. “But we are confident that this new change will allow our educators to provide interventions, instruction and enrichments that will positively impact student learning during these next weeks, and allow us the opportunity to close achievement gaps, rather than widen them.”

Any parents with questions should contact their child’s teacher. A tutorial is available at evsd90.org.