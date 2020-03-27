School districts statewide should be offering educational services to their students and families by Monday, but are not required to start instruction by then, according to the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Monday is the start of the third week of school closures because of the coronavirus pandemic in Washington. OSPI officials said school districts should be offering some educational services: communicating with families or building lesson plans, for example.
How districts approach this will vary across the state, state Superintendent Chris Reykdal said during an online press conference Thursday. He emphasized the state does not expect districts to have full remote learning, online learning or to have transferred all normal schooling into a home setting.
Instead, they should be “meeting people where they are at” and giving students a way to keep learning during the six-week mandated school closure.
Examples might include distributing home packets or reading opportunities, or making calls to parents to check in on individualized education programs, he said. District officials or teachers should follow up with families to help eliminate any barriers they may face in using materials.
Reykdal said there was no mandate for the distributed learning materials to be mandatory or graded. For districts that grade distributed materials, OSPI recommends districts implement a pass/fail or no-credit model during this time, he said.
OSPI communications director Katy Payne emphasized that there was a misconception "that all districts must begin providing instruction on March 30. … Some districts may be launching instruction on Monday, but for others, we would expect them to be communicating with families, building lesson plans, setting expectations with students, etc.”Some districts throughout Yakima County have already begun distributing paper learning packets or creating online learning resources for students. Most have decided to make the materials optional will not grade them. Visit district websites to learn about specific offerings.