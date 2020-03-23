Heritage University’s Toppenish campus will be closed until further notice as a result of a stay-home order designed to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The state closed K-12 schools on March 16 and directed colleges and universities to move to online instruction. Area colleges moved most coursework online, but kept campus buildings and facilities open.

A Yakima Health District stay-at-home order prompted a campus-wide closure at Heritage on Monday, said David Mance, the university’s communications director. Distance learning continues and faculty and staff are working from home.

The local order resulted in changes at K-12 school districts, too. The West Valley School District reduced its meal distributions sites and East Valley School District closed playground equipment and sports courts districtwide. Gov. Jay Inslee implemented a statewide stay-home order Monday evening.

Meanwhile, school districts countywide are continuing to distribute free meals to all students and adding home learning opportunities for students and staff amid the closures.

Here’s what else is new:

Educational Service District 105

The regional agency that provides support for area K-12 school districts is launching free online professional development training courses this week for school employees. The courses will be offered live, and many will be recorded for later viewing. Course offerings can be found at www.esd105.org.

School officials have said that professional development is expected to pick up as school staff continue working during the closure.

Yakima School District

On Friday, Yakima School District launched a new website page of optional student learning resources. The curriculum includes free core subject coursework and activities, available at www.yakimaschools.org/domain/1043. The district is making preparations for paper learning packet creation and distribution, said communications director Kirsten Fitterer.

With the stay-at-home order now in place, on-campus staff have been further reduced. Some remote staff have begun professional development, which is expected to ramp up in coming weeks.

Child care provisions by the district for health care workers and first responders will begin Monday, March 30, for families that are qualified and registered, Fitterer said. Drop-ins will not be accommodated.

Sunnyside School District

Supplemental home learning resources launched in Sunnyside Friday. Information is available to parents in both Spanish and English. The resources vary by age and are broken down into age groups K-2, 3-5, 6-8, 9-12.

Families can expect calls from teachers this week, as they reach out to students to discuss continued learning options. They’ll also offer “words of encouragement" and information on how best to contact their teachers, said communications director Jessica Morgan.

Paraprofessionals will receive similar calls from district officials to ensure they have access to devices and the internet to work on things like professional development programs, said Morgan.

Meal distribution in the district is continuing and may be expanded soon to include delivery of sack lunches to district bus stops.

West Valley School District

Packets and devices for continued student learning at home have been distributed to students and vary by age group.

As a result of the stay-at-home order, the district reduced meal distribution sites. All student meals are now available at West Valley Junior High from 10:30 a.m. to noon weekdays.

Toppenish School District

Toppenish School District has expanded its meal distribution services to include the Buena area, with grab-and-go meals available to children 1-18 from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Buena Post Office, in addition to existing meal distribution sites.

Staff at campus buildings have been reduced to classified staff, including food service and custodial workers, plus essential central office staff tending to things like payroll, said Superintendent John Cerna.

Other staff are working from home, with teachers preparing to launch online learning platforms for students on April 6, he said. Paraprofessionals are not expected to work until that date, when the district returns from a planned spring break.

Grandview School District

In Grandview, only essential employees will continue working in-building. Teachers and paraprofessionals are not currently working, but will begin working remotely April 6. Other employees will begin working remotely Tuesday.

Principals have begun preparing and mailing learning packets for students to review while school is out. Students should receive the first packet by the end of the week, and then weekly except during spring break, the week of March 30, said communications director Elena Olmstead.

Selah School District

Selah School District expanded its meal distribution to include “meals on the move” beginning Monday. Meals will be distributed through nine bus routes and two pick-up locations for youth ages 1-18. Delivery details are available on the district website.

The district has decided to offer optional, non-graded learning materials for review and skills practice instead of remote learning in light of continued safety measures including the stay-at-home order. Resources are available through the school website. Students in grades 2-12 without access to a device at home can contact 509-698-8000 to make a request. Students in grades K-1 are expected to receive learning packets.

Child care services for registered first responders and health care workers begin in Selah Tuesday.

East Valley School District

In addition to closing school playgrounds and sports courts, East Valley School District reduced its meal distribution sites to Terrace Heights and Moxee elementary schools alone beginning Tuesday.