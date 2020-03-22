So far this year, the Memorial Foundation’s YouthWorks “Mr.” pageants have raised a tremendous amount of money for the Children’s Miracle Network at Virginia Mason Memorial hospital.

The Mr. West Valley (Feb. 19), Mr. Davis (Feb. 27), Mr. Naches (March 4), Mr. Teen Wapato (March 11) and Mr. Ike (March 12) were all booming successes. Audiences enjoyed energetic dances, entertaining talents and touching stories.

Crowned were Russell Ridd as Mr. West Valley, Andrew Krueger as Mr. Davis, Jovani Gonzalez as Mr. Naches, Gerry Dosono as Mr. Teen Wapato and Colin Sentz as Mr. Ike.

Unfortunately, the last of the pageants — Mr. Highland (scheduled for March 14), Mr. Sunnyside (March 18), Mr. East Valley (April 3), and the multi-school Mr. Capitol (March 22) — were postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting school closures.

Understandably, many contestants, coordinators and advisers are disappointed. Organizers from the Memorial Foundation say they continue to value and appreciate all the time and effort students have put in. The question for the program’s teen contestants, excited relatives and involved supporters is: What happens now?

“I think it really depends,” said Erin Black, CEO of the Memorial Foundation. “Each school is going to do what fits them best.”

She said some schools are considering adapting the pageant to a shortened assembly, some are pushing back the pageant date, and others are simply taking the “to be determined later” approach.

“I feel strongly that this is a partnership,” Black said. “As partners, rather than one telling the other what to do, we are having a conversation about what do we think is safe for the kids.”

Everyone is doing as much as they can but, really, it is too soon at this stage to have any definitive dates or plans regarding the pageants themselves.

“It’s kind of a wait and see,” Black said.

Whatever happens, the money raised will still be going to support essential programs for the kids of the Yakima Valley.

“We are still going to stay true to the intent, and that’s to help kids who are in the NICU and kids who are receiving services at Children’s Village,” Black said. “And those are going to continue to be essential, coronavirus or not.”

She also specified that there is no time limit for the donations from the pageants.

“There are all sorts of things we can do to work with the schools. There is no time frame for the youth to continue to raise money.”

