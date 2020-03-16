Help is available for small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of COVID-19.
The U.S. Small Business Administration will be offering low-interest federal disaster loans of up to $2 million for working capital to businesses across the state, including those in the Yakima area, according to an SBA news release.
“These loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact. Disaster loans can provide vital economic assistance to small businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing,” SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza said.
The SBA is acting under its authority granted by the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act. The disaster declaration makes SBA assistance available in counties across the state, including Yakima.
Assistance will be available to small businesses in several counties in Idaho and Oregon, as well.
“SBA is strongly committed to providing the most effective and customer-focused response possible to assist Washington small businesses with federal disaster loans. We will be swift in our efforts to help these small businesses recover from the financial impacts of the Coronavirus (COVID-19),” Carranza said in the release.
Applicants may apply online at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. More information also can be obtained at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.