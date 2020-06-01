Anyone who needs one can pick up a box of food from the Salvation Army in Yakima on Wednesday.
The organization, which gave away 500 boxes of food in a May event, has 800 to distribute this time. There are no eligibility requirements or restrictions for the no-contact food-distribution event. People can drive up to the the Salvation Army thrift store parking lot at 9 S. Sixth Ave., and volunteers will place a box of food in their car.
Distribution begins at 10 a.m. and will continue until all boxes are given away. Each box will contain about $30 worth of nonperishable food, designed to sustain a family of four for two to three days.
“After the food distribution event in May, it was clear that families in our community need food on an ongoing basis,” Lt. Nicholas Helms, director of the Salvation Army in Yakima said in a news release.