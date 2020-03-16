Safeway and Fred Meyer have immediate openings for store employees.
The Safeway-Albertsons Seattle Division on Monday announced 400 immediate openings throughout Central Washington stores, including positions available at deli, meat, bakery, produce and fuel stations, as well as customer service departments. The corporation also needs cashiers and courtesy clerks, a press release said.
Those interested can apply online at www.careersatsafeway.com, at https://www.albertsonscompanies.com/careers/albertsons-careers.html, or ask for a store director at a local Safeway.
Fred Meyer also announced immediate positions available at retail stores, manufacturing plants and distribution centers. Candidates may apply via jobs.fredmeyer.com and could be placed for employment within several days of applying, according to a company press release.
“We will continue to make decisions that allow us to operate clean, open and stocked stores to serve our customers and support our associates,” said Jeffery Temple, director of corporate affairs for Fred Meyer.