Tsennibah Piel, a staff member of Sacred Road Ministries, has been logging hundreds of miles delivering food and supplies to households where people have tested positive for COVID-19 and are quarantined around the Yakima Nation reservation. Her trips have taken her to Toppenish, Harrah, Wapato and White Swan.
Other Sacred Road staff have coordinated food and supply distribution sites with local partners, and packed backpacks with snacks and activities to distribute to school-aged children. It’s work they’ve been doing for more than a decade.
The White Swan-based nonprofit’s website quotes Isaiah 58 from the Bible, which advises people to care for others, including those in need and the oppressed.
Staff member Mary Granberry said the ministry operates a food bank and also hosts service volunteers each summer on the reservation. But COVID-19 curtailed many of those activities, leaving staff wondering how they could continue to serve their communities.
An opportunity arose through their partnership with The Peacekeeper Society, a tribal nonprofit that provides emergency relief supplies to people within the Yakama Nation reservation. The Peacekeepers had been running food distribution sites for community members but needed help with home deliveries to households where people had tested positive for COVID-19.
When the Rev. Chris Granberry asked Piel, who has ties to the Navajo, the Yakama, and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, if she would be willing to help with the home deliveries, she said she would.
Since the pandemic started, Piel and Sacred Road staff have delivered supplies to more than 116 households in the Yakima Valley. Sometimes Piel’s children will go with her. Most times, she’s on the road alone.
The hundreds of miles she’s covered have exposed her to hundreds of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and also some “rough” parts of the reservation: neighborhoods with drug users, or rural areas with weather-worn RVs, tents and trailers where up to 20 people live together.
Piel said her trips can get scary. But she also said she’s not afraid or reluctant to do the work.
“In these situations, the one thing I keep thinking about is that I grew up with nothing,” she said. “I knew how it was to grow up poor.”
A helping hand
Piel’s mother died the day after she was born. Her grandmother, who lived a traditional life on the Navajo Nation reservation in Arizona, raised her.
Piel grew up in a hogan, the mound-shaped, traditional dwelling of the Navajo, without electricity or running water. Her grandmother supported her 10 children and Piel by selling rugs made on her loom, hand-crafted jewelry, and sheared wool from her sheep. Her grandmother also taught Piel traditional Navajo values and how to be strong.
When her grandmother died, Piel traveled to Washington state to reconnect with her father and learn more about her Yakama heritage. There she met the man who would be the father of her children. Years later, as a single mother of four daughters and one son, she landed housing through the Yakama Nation Housing Authority.
Piel moved into that home with her and her children’s belongings packed in trash bags. She didn’t have dishware or furniture. She didn’t have a job.
One day, she answered an unexpected knock on her door and met Chris Granberry, the lead pastor at Sacred Road Ministries. He introduced himself and the nonprofit’s work, asked what she needed, then brought supplies and food for her family and beds for her children. Piel started attending worship services with her children because she knew the church provided meals.
She connected with Mary Granberry. She started volunteering. As she became more involved with the church, the Granberrys asked her to join their staff part time. Piel readily agreed. She’s spent the last two years helping the ministry with outreach activities.
Then, in April, she contracted COVID-19.
Testing positive
Piel’s symptoms started out as a bad sore throat, followed by coughing. She didn’t have a fever, but she figured she should get tested for COVID-19.
Within 15 minutes, her results came back positive. Within days, her five children also started showing symptoms.
Over the next few weeks, Piel developed headaches and had trouble breathing. She said that at one point her daughter shook her awake and told her she had stopped breathing. Her children took turns checking on her as she battled through the worst parts of her illness.
“Within the time I was sick, I kept thinking that I had to get through this,” she said. “Who else would take care of my kids? I can’t give up.”
Chris Granberry brought Piel’s family needed supplies during her illness. When Piel recovered, she volunteered to do the deliveries to the COVID-positive families. Although she still doesn’t feel like her lungs have fully recuperated, she told the Granberrys she felt she likely would have less of a risk of contracting COVID than others who hadn’t been exposed.
“We talked about whether she wanted to take that risk, and she did,” Mary Granberry said.
The Peacekeeper Society shared names of people in need with the Granberrys, who passed on names, addresses and sometimes phone numbers to Piel. She then coordinated contactless drop-offs.
The deliveries include small bottles of Lysol, cleaning spray and hand sanitizer, as well as masks and gloves. Sacred Road also partnered with Northwest Harvest and the Peacekeeper Society to distribute food boxes to families in quarantine and has turned its attention to clothing drives and drop-offs.
Piel said she’s grateful for the chance to serve her community, and to Sacred Road for all it’s done for people over the years.
“Sacred Road deserves the recognition. The Granberrys moved their lives across the country to the reservation. If it hadn’t been for them, I don’t know where I would be today,” she said. “They are the reason I do the work I do.”