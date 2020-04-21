A few weeks ago, Prosser Memorial Health set up a tent outside its ear, nose and throat clinic, located on the hospital campus.
The pop-up clinic, which is staffed by various PMH providers, treats people dealing with respiratory issues, including those showing COVID-19 symptoms.
This process has ensured that those who need non-coronavirus care can visit the hospital or Prosser Memorial Health’s clinics without fear of getting infected.
Clinic volumes have been down due to that fear, and Prosser Memorial Health has worked to let people know it is still available for other types of care, said spokeswoman Shannon Hitchcock.
“We do not need people to stay home who need medical care of some kind,” she said.
For Prosser Memorial Health, continuing to provide necessary care is crucial for the patient and also for the health care system’s financial well-being.
While the temporary halt on elective surgeries has enabled hospitals to focus on coronavirus patients, it’s also eliminated a crucial revenue stream for health care systems, which are dependent on them.
Prosser Memorial Health, for example, had been expanding and investing in areas such as general surgery. In recent months, the organization had been promoting its joint replacement procedures on billboards throughout
the region. Such services have been deemed elective during the coronavirus outbreak.
Hitchcock said the organization was in good financial health before the coronavirus outbreak, which has enabled it to weather the economic challenge. In 2019, PMH reported net revenues of $60.5 million, an increase of 16% from the previous year.
As a result, the organization has not had to furlough staff. It has encouraged executives and surgeons, especially those in those nonelective service lines, to take vacations.
“We’re looking toward when we can start business as normal, and we can do the surgery and can recoup the financial hole we’re in,” she said.
Coronavirus response
The COVID-19 clinic, on average, has seen about 15 patients a day. Here’s how it works: A patient makes an appointment. At the scheduled time, he or she drives up to the tent to be assessed by a provider. From there, the patient — who doesn’t have to leave the car — is given a respiratory panel or COVID-19 test. On average, it has taken about two days for a patient to receive coronavirus test results.
In total, PMH has conducted 187 tests, with 29 testing positive.
Just over half of PMH’s confirmed cases came from the coronavirus clinic. Another 10 cases were from the emergency room.
More severe coronavirus cases are transferred to hospitals in the Tri-Cities. There have not been any issues getting those patients transferred, Hitchcock said. The coronavirus clinic will continue to be open seven days a week.
“We don’t want them to come to the ER if we can help it,” Hitchcock said. “The more people we can keep out of the hospital, the better.”