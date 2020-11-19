Take action to stop the spread of COVID-19

People who want to visit family for Thanksgiving should limit themselves to only the most essential activities and essentially quarantine for two weeks before even a small outdoor gathering.

The state Department of Health also advises:

• Wear a mask around people you don’t live with (even close friends and family).

• Stay home as much as possible, limit the number, size and frequency of gatherings, and only attend gatherings that are essential.

• Wash your hands frequently.

• Get a flu shot.

• Stay home if you’re sick.