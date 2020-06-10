Plummeting revenue in the Yakima County Department of Corrections is forcing the layoff of 30 employees. Another 15 vacant positions will be left unfilled.
There will be rank demotions and pay cuts as well. Scott Himes, the department’s administrative chief, is retiring at the end of the month and his position will not be filled, said Director Ed Campbell.
Corrections relies on contracts to house inmates from other communities. Those contracts generate about $10 million a year and account for a third of the department’s annual $31 million budget.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the department has seen monthly inmate contract revenue drop by about $750,000, Campbell said.
“Like any business or government agency that has a large loss of revenue, we have to make cuts in our expenditures and adjust our staffing numbers,” he said.
Since the pandemic, communities outside the county have stopped sending inmates here under contract, he said.
Yakima isn’t alone as jails across the state have decreased inmate populations by half or more in order to implement social distancing, he said. Incarcerations have declined statewide, Campbell said.
Population and contracts
The jail’s population was a mere 436 on Tuesday, a stark decline from the typical daily average of more than 900 inmates, of which about half were contracts, he said.
A state contract to house women prisoners here worth about $1.8 million won’t be renewed when it expires next month, Campbell said.
The decline in inmate contracts is more severe than what the department experienced in the wake of the Great Recession of 2008, which eventually led to 100 layoffs in the department and the closure of the jail on Pacific Avenue, Campbell said.
At that time, the inmate population bottomed out at about 630 after several contracts worth millions of dollars were lost. The county shifted tax and road levy revenue to corrections to cover the debt of the newly constructed Pacific Avenue jail.
Over the past decade, Campbell rebuilt contracts to a meaningful revenue source.
He's watched that vanish in a matter of months.
On Friday, seven employees accepted voluntary layoffs, he said. Another eight employees will be laid off by the end of the week with the rest gone by July 15, he said.
“This is a very tough situation – it’s hard,” Campbell said. “I didn’t think I’d be going through this again. But I have a responsibility to the county and to the public. I have to make tough decisions.”
In all, the department will lose 40 corrections officers, including the 15 unfilled positions, and five clerical positions. That will leave the jail with about 100 corrections officers and 20 support staff, enough to handle the current prisoner count and then some, said Campbell.
“I think this will affect us at least through 2021, maybe longer,” he said.