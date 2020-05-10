The hardest thing Susan Richmond had to do in response to the global coronavirus pandemic was to furlough most of the staff at her Yakima business, Inklings Bookshop.
Richmond said she could have stayed open because the state’s stay-at-home order allowed businesses that provide educational materials for schools to keep operating. But when she sees the still-rising number of coronavirus cases in Yakima County, she knows she made the right decision.
“We’re concerned about our employees having a safe place to work, and that our customers are safe,” she said.
Still, there are bills to be paid. The books and gift items the shop orders for Easter and Mother’s Day promotions still must be purchased even if the store doesn’t sell them. Which often results in the difficult decision to furlough employees.
Richmond, like bookstore proprietors across the country, already had been working to remain relevant as more people turn to online shopping. Those challenges have grown now that a critical asset that had kept shoppers going to traditional brick-and-mortar stores — the joy of discovery while browsing the store or interacting with knowledgeable staff — is no longer available.
“COVID-19 was this massive shift that forced anyone who wanted to buy nonessential items to online shopping,” said Jeff Shulman, a marketing professor for the University of Washington’s Foster School of Business. “It’s increased the familiarity and comfort with online shopping for many people.”
Massive store closures also mean large numbers of workers seeking unemployment. As of the week ending May 2, there were nearly 1,700 total claims from the retail trade sector in Yakima County, according to figures from the state Employment Security Department. That’s about 11.6% of Yakima County’s 14,428 claims overall. Before the coronavirus, many brands had already filed for bankruptcy, resulting in widespread store closures. The Yakima Valley lost its Toys R Us, ShopKo, Gymboree and Kmart stores due to the companies’ financial troubles.
And now the impact of coronavirus has put more retailers over the edge. J.Crew and Neiman Marcus have both filed for bankruptcy during the pandemic, and more are expected to join them.
“It’s safe to say that we will sadly lose several retailers through this,” Shulman said.
Gradual reopening
Most retailers were forced to close when the state’s stay-at-home order went into effect in late March. Gov. Jay Inslee has expanded the order to May 31. Nonessential retailers have been able to take online and phone orders that can be sent by mail or delivered.
The state will soon officially allow retailers to offer curbside pickup under the first of the four stages of the state’s reopening plan.
Many national and local retailers, however, already have been doing curbside pickup. That, as of Thursday, is technically a violation, since the governor’s office has not issued guidelines on health standards for curbside pickup.
The state is working on getting those standards out soon, said Mike Faulk, Inslee’s press secretary.
“I suspect most, if not all, of these business owners are not willfully violating the order, and hopefully, we can get them the guidance they need to do these things soon,” Faulk wrote in an email to the Yakima Herald-Republic on Wednesday.
On Friday, Inslee said retailers could start curbside pickup if their reopening plans {span}have been {/span}approved by health officials. The governor’s office also issued guidelines.
Inklings Bookshop has primarily depended on shipping and delivering orders, though it has done limited curbside pickup for customers. Richmond said she didn’t realize that curbside pickup was technically not allowed.
She’s sympathetic that the state is working on several items related to resuming business and social activities. Still, she said it had been a challenge to navigate what is and isn’t allowed.
“There are inconsistencies on what we hear from the federal government and the state government,” she said. “We just have to pick and choose (what to do).”
The Findery Floral and Gift also started offering curbside pickup. Co-owner and manager Sue Goertler said she was unaware she wasn’t allowed to provide the service.
She emphasizes that her shop has been working to keep curbside pickup as contactless as possible. The service mainly consists of a table outside. When a customer arrives, a staff member puts the item on the table and walks away to where she can see the customer pick up the order. If there has to be any limited interaction, the staff member wears a mask.
“We’re willing to follow the rules,” she said, noting that she opted to close the gift shop portion of the business well before the state’s stay-at-home order went into effect.
The new normal
Retailers will be able to open stores, if they follow social distancing and sanitation guidelines, when the state enters the second phase of the reopening plan, which is expected to happen around June 1.
A small number of rural counties, including Kittitas County, can apply for a variance that enables them to enter that phase sooner.
However, the challenges won’t end when stores reopen, said Shulman of the UW’s Foster School of Business.
“It’s not going to be magically the same customers and the same number of customers,” he said. “Some have settled into new habits, and some will be hesitant to come back.”
Those in the local retail industry are preparing for what they expect to be a slow recovery.
“We all wish we could open immediately instead of opening in phases, but the reality is we need to open safely,” said Linda DiLembo, general manager of the Valley Mall in Union Gap. “The phased approach has been recommended by our state and federal authorities, and we will abide by it.”
The Valley Mall closed the enclosed portion of the mall March 22. Certain businesses that can be accessed from outside the mall or that are in the mall’s open-air shopping centers have been able to continue operating.
DiLembo said the mall’s tenants’ plans to resume business could vary greatly. The mall is working on a pickup point in the front entrance for those tenants inside the mall who want to offer curbside pickup.
When retailers can reopen in phase two, the mall will reopen the enclosed portion as well, but will grant flexibility for tenants regarding store hours and operations, she said.
Inklings Bookshop is also preparing a plan for how the store will operate when it reopens the physical store. Hours will be reduced at first, and staff will make sure customers are following social distancing measures.
The store will keep pickup and delivery options for customers who are not able or willing to return to a physical store, Richmond said.
“We’re trying to think through all the scenarios,” she said.
How can retail survive?
While retail will likely take yet another big hit during the coronavirus outbreak, some retailers will not only survive but ultimately thrive.
“I think those who will survive are those who see the opportunity in this tectonic shift,” Shulman said.
While Amazon is dominant in the online shopping sphere, retailers, including small, locally owned ones, can still provide a need that Amazon does not, Shulman said.
“If you’re the first to meet those needs, they’ll leave the retailers (they’re loyal to) and come to you,” he said.
Inklings Bookshop discovered a key opportunity early on: Amazon had been putting books low on its shipment priority, resulting in longer ship times for those items.
As a result, Inklings boosted its online store and started offering free shipping. Richmond believes the free shipping got more people to give the store a chance.
But the bookstore is also seeing the fruits of goodwill with loyal customers.
The store has been getting online and phone orders from all over the country. Some are from the children of parents who were shoppers. And then there’s the woman who orders 10 hardback picture books once a week for her grandchild.
While it doesn’t entirely make up for lost revenue, it’s one thing that will help Richmond gradually bring back the employees she reluctantly furloughed all those weeks ago.
“Hopefully, my employees know I did everything I could to save their jobs,” she said. “The customers definitely figured into that.”