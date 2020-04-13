Generous donations of apparently scarce supplies flowed into a makeshift drive-thru center Monday at the Valley Mall in Union Gap.
The effort was to assure that area nursing homes, clinics, other medical facilities and front-line emergency responders have the supplies they need to safely care for the ill while slowing the spread of COVID-19. The county is still bracing and preparing for a surge in people infected with the new coronavirus.
On Monday, confirmed cases countywide rose to 614 with 25 deaths and 25 patients currently hospitalized, according to the Yakima Health District's website. All those who have died from complications caused by the virus had underlying health issues, Yakima Health District Lilian Bravo said.
The count on Saturday totaled 535 confirmed cases, 21 deaths and 22 patients hospitalized.
About eight volunteers clad in masks were pleasantly surprised by the support early Monday. Donations were accepted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
By 12:30 p.m., thousands of items had already been donated, including 5,000 small latex gloves, 400 booties that cover shoes, 33 alcohol prep pads and 350 carbon filter masks.
“Glad the community is helping out with what they can,” said volunteer Jake Cleveland. “Keep everyone safe.”
A woman wearing a mask drove up in a minivan and attempted to make a cash donation. She waved a handful of bills behind her door window toward a volunteer.
But the drive-thru location was only accepting medical supply donations, and the woman was directed to Northwest Harvest, which is accepting food and other donations.
Another vehicle pulled through — those inside wore masks — and donated 400 boxes of latex gloves.
“We’re getting stuff, so that’s the big thing,” said Horace Ward with the county’s Office of Emergency Management. “We’ll be able to get it to the folks on the front lines.”
Union Gap Transit driver Elias Morena hopped out of his minibus at a nearby stop to ask what was taking place. Volunteers handed him a flier with information on needed donations.
He took one.
“I’ll spread this to my world of influence,” he said.
Moreno said he’s managed to stay busy giving residents rides to grocery stores and the smoke shops along Goodman Road despite all the closures in his usual route, such as parks, restaurants and other businesses.
“At first, we thought it was going to kill us,” he said. “It slowed down. We lost some drivers. But it’s starting to pick up. We’ve been steady.”
More supplies
More medical supplies from the state arrived a block away at the county’s Office of Emergency Management, including masks, gloves and other personal protection equipment.
Supplies will be distributed first to facilities hardest hit by the virus, such as nursing homes, Ward with emergency management said.
“But we’ll also make sure that everybody gets something so that people aren’t left unprotected,” he said. “We’ll either take it to them or they can come get it from us.”
Another community supply drive is planned at the same time Tuesday at the same location at the Valley Mall. On Wednesday and Thursday, the supply drive will be in Sunnyside at the Grand Cinema Theater at 3400 Picard Place.
“It’s great that people are willing to give some of their stuff,” Ward said.