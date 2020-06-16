Yakima County Commissioner Vicki Baker says some reopening of the local economy is needed because the community is increasingly desperate.
Many local business owners are on the verge of losing their livelihoods, some services are going underground and people are experiencing emotional and financial crises, Baker said in an email to the Yakima Herald-Republic.
“The anger and frustration fills my email inbox and my phone rings off the hook,” Baker said in the email. “Our citizens are at the end of their rope — emotionally, financially, and spiritually. We are seeing a massive spike in overdoses as people fall off the wagon and lose hope.”
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said overdoses have spiked countywide over the past few months.
There have been 25 confirmed or suspected overdose deaths since mid-March, compared to 10 over the same period last year, Curtice said.
Overdose deaths totaled 51 last year, compared to 36 so far this year, he said.
“We are seeing a large number of these with fentanyl involved; other deaths include methamphetamine and heroin,” he said.
All this comes amid increasing hospitalizations and deaths caused by the rapid spread of COVID-19 throughout the county.
Baker said she’s been in discussions with Gov. Jay Inslee and representatives from other counties still in Phase 1 about disease modeling and potential modifications that would allow some local businesses to operate.
“I recognize the seriousness of the modeling that was presented, and I have genuine care and concern for our people and their health,” Baker said. “We must find a path forward for Yakima County, and our conversation centered around exploring that path.”
She said another teleconference discussing the matter will be held sometime this week.
Inslee is engaged in those discussions and willing to work toward a plan that begins to reopen Yakima County, said spokesman Mike Faulk.
“The governor is obviously very interested in reopening more activities in Yakima County,” he said. “The search for ways to do this safely continues through these meetings and other discussions with local leaders.”
Rapid spread
Baker suggests allowing some local businesses to open would help alleviate some distress and may even slow the virus’ spread by reducing the number of patrons at “essential” businesses including big box stores.
“This will decrease the customer density in those stores, and improve social distancing,” she said. “It will move people back into more normal shopping patterns. Many of our little stores have only a handful of customers in a day. They can easily manage safety, and they have pledged to do so. If the small businesses do it right, and I believe they will — it will lessen the spread.”
Haircuts have been given at kitchen tables, there have been large gatherings at homes and people have traveled to nearby counties in Phase 2 to experience more normal shopping, Baker said.
“We would actually help control spread by advancing to the next phase, because it would eliminate the demand for illegal activities and movement out of the area,” she said.
County health officer Dr. Teresa Everson wouldn’t go as far as saying that plan would work.
However, she did say health officials are having frequent discussions with state epidemiology experts about the county’s situation and whether certain small business could reopen.
Even so, people need to stay home as much as possible to reduce the spread, Everson said. Each person with the virus is transmitting it to at least one or two other people, she said.
“This means no parties, barbecues, large family gatherings or other visits to other people’s homes,” she said. “If we have to be out of the home, it is essential that we wear masks and keep our hands clean in case we are infectious and don’t know it.”
Counties are required to see cases decline to less that 25 per 100,000 people over a span of two weeks with decreasing hospitalizations and deaths.
Yakima County has an infection rate of more than 600 per 100,000 people. As of Monday, there were a total of 5,727 cases, 111 deaths and 50 hospitalizations, according to the Yakima County Health District.
Mask up, open up
Baker said a task force has been established to educate and guide local businesses on reopening safely.
At the helm of the task force is Verlynn Best, president and CEO of the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce.
She wears a mask in public.
Best said she has family members with some health issues, so she’s taking precautions for their safety. She’s calling the on the community to do the same.
The public’s unwillingness to wear masks is a big part of the problem, Everson said.
“A majority of transmission comes from individuals who choose to disregard clear instructions regarding social distancing and masking when leaving the home,” she said.
Best’s task force has launched a “Mask Up, Open Up” campaign. The effort is helping get masks into businesses, even big-box stores, to distribute to customers.
The health district and the county’s emergency management team has been instrumental in the work, she said.
The same effort will occur at small businesses, Best said.
The task force also has been working with local businesses in forming safe operating plans to assure social distancing, masking and other precautions, she said.
Best believes the local economy could begin to see some opening if community members are more diligent about following the guidelines and our numbers come down a bit.
“I just think that if we just show really good faith here, even though our numbers aren’t the greatest, we can open up a little,” she said. “I feel at this point, every citizen in this Valley needs to pull together for our small businesses.”