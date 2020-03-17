Facing a severe blood shortage, the American Red Cross is seeking healthy donors.
An unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations sparked by the COVID-19 outbreak has led to nearly 2,700 blood drive cancellations and about 86,000 fewer blood donations, the Red Cross announced in a Tuesday news release.
More than 80% of the blood collected by the Red Cross comes from drives.
In the Oregon-Washington region, more than 65 blood drives have been canceled, resulting in 2,000 fewer blood donations, the release said.
The Red Cross is adding appointment slots at donation centers and expanding capacity at many community blood drives across the country over the next few weeks to provide ample opportunity for donors to give.
Appointments to donate can be scheduled online at RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-RED-CROSS.