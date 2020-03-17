YAKIMA, Wash. — Patrons of Yakima Valley Libraries can have 75 items checked out at a time. That's how many books Samual Carman got Monday before the library in West Valley closed two hours earlier than usual.

Carman left the Richard E. Ostrander West Valley Community Library with two heaping bags, capping his several-hours-long quest to max out his card before the library system closed all 17 branches to the public effective 6 p.m. Monday as a precaution against COVID-19.

The drastic step followed recommendations by state and federal health officials regarding the spread of the novel coronavirus. All branches throughout Yakima County will remain closed to the public through April 24, the same period that Yakima County schools are closed.

“While I deeply regret the necessity to limit the public’s access to our buildings, technology, and physical materials, it is our responsibility to help protect the health and well-being of our patrons," said Kim Hixson, executive director of the library system, in a news release.

There are four cases of COVID-19 in Yakima County. Primary symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath and usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Most people experience only mild symptoms, but some people develop more severe symptoms such as pneumonia, which can be fatal. This is most common in those with preexisting conditions.

Carman, who usually checks out 25 items per month, was worried about his stock of groceries and books amid intensifying unease and increasing cases and deaths due to the virus.

"I was at Fred Meyer at 6 a.m. It was a madhouse. Then I went to Walmart; everything is gone. I went home, waited for the library to open and came here," Carman said. He got his first batch of books, then went looking for more.

"(The Yakima Central Library) downtown was a madhouse. I got tired of waiting down there," so Carman headed to the Selah branch. He ended up back at West Valley amid rapidly emptying bookshelves, joining others carrying totes and teetering stacks of books to the checkout counter.

"Today was just crazy," he said.

Madison Gailus, assistant branch manager at the West Valley library, hasn't seen anything quite like it in the 2 1/2 years she's worked there.

"It doesn't look like this even during summer reading," Gailus said shortly after 2 p.m. "As of right now, we've seen 655 people after five hours — and we have four hours to go."

She marveled at the comparison to Monday a week prior — 449 people the entire day, when the branch was open until 8 p.m.

Like other library staffers, Gailus will still report to work during the closure, though some staff may be temporarily re-scheduled or re-assigned to different library locations, to assist with various projects and tasks, the news release noted.

People "can still return stuff in our outdoor drops. We'll be working during the closure, checking things in, cleaning ... adding more material online," she said.

Though library buildings will be inaccessible to patrons, the library system offers a variety of online resources, which the public can access using a computer, tablet or mobile device. Digital resources, which include e-books, e-audiobooks, streaming video and digital magazines, are available at www.yvl.org/e-materials.

Due dates for any library items currently checked out will be extended by 28 days, library officials said. They will waive any fines or fees that accrue during the closure.

That's good news for current and new library card holders. Several people applied for cards Monday, Gailus said.

"We wish we were this popular all year," she added. "It's good to see people value what we do."

Nancy Matsuura was glad she got a text from a friend warning her of the early closure. She and daughter Hana, 13, live nearby and headed right over, pulling into a parking lot that at times had no open spaces.

"She's working on the 'Twilight' series," Matsuura said of her daughter, who balanced several books with both hands.

In stacks nearby, Taylor Anderson and her children, 5-year-old Karter Anderson and 3-year-old Kamiyah Anderson, filled their tote to the top.

"Right now we've got a little bit of everything," Taylor Anderson said. "Some Dr. Seuss, some dancing movies, some comics, self-help," along with some "Star Wars" "The Avengers" movies and books.

Though the tote was packed, it still wasn't enough for Karter, who kept looking for more as mom talked.

"Can I get one more?" he asked.