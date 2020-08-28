The dog park at Randall Park is open for the first time since March, the city of Yakima announced in a press release today.
The reopening was approved by the state Department of Health on Thursday as part of Yakima County's ongoing Roadmap to Recovery plan. It is not without restrictions. Visitors must wear masks, and maintain at least 6 feet of distance from those from outside their household.
"We ask all dog park visitors to follow the protocols in order to be allowed to keep our dog park open," city Parks and Recreation Manager Ken Wilkinson said in a news release. "We ask for the community's patience and cooperation as we go through this period of time together."
The dog park, Yakima's first, opened in December 2014. It's located at 1401 S. 48th Ave., just south of the rest of Randall Park. It had been closed since COVID-19 restrictions went into place in mid-March.