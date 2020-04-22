Ramadan starts Thursday and runs through May 23.
The monthlong observance commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Mohammad. For Muslims, Ramadan is a time for prayer and reflection. It’s also a time for joyous community gatherings — a time to break the fast from sunrise to sunset together — and charitable acts toward other people.
The coronavirus has changed that this year, with social distancing recommendations interrupting the protocols that followers of Islam practice, from praying in mosques to celebrating after sundown.
Muslim scholars have turned to ancient texts, including the Quran, for guidance. Salam Awad, a lecturer at Central Washington University and a member of the Islamic Center of Yakima, said history points to one pandemic in the Prophet Muhammad’s time.
“We have a point in time where people of faith had to deal with a similar situation,” she said. “It boils down to ‘Stay home, and do what you have to do to stay safe.’”
Staying safe
Awad said one reason she loves Islam is that it is a logical, practical religion.
Teachings from the Prophet’s time, also called hadiths, speak to the importance of valuing and preserving human life. Muhammad’s hadiths about pandemics from 1,400 years ago mirror actions nationwide by governmental leaders today — including the use of travel bans, quarantine, social distancing, good hygiene and seeking medical care.
“If you hear of an outbreak of plague in a land, do not enter it; and if the plague breaks out in a place while you are in it, do not leave that place,” is one hadith attributed to the prophet.
“Do not place a sick patient with a healthy person,” is another.
And, when asked by a group of Bedouins if it would be sinful to seek a cure or medical treatment, Muhammad historically replied, “Seek treatment. For Allah does not create any disease but he also creates with it the cure.”
Jamil Anabtawi, president of the Islamic Center’s executive board, said the hadiths have been helpful to leaders.
“It was a comfort to know there was a precedent, that when this happened during the Prophet’s time, the guidance was to stay home, to stay away from the mosque,” he said. “The Prophet understood the importance of social distancing even then.”
When the coronavirus hit Yakima County, Anabtawi sent out a letter to members to limit gatherings, to encourage children and the elderly to stay home to pray, and to bring their own carpets and practice social distancing when praying at the mosque. Mosque members also put up posters about hand-washing and social distancing precautions, including that members no longer could shake hands or hug upon greeting.
The night before Gov. Jay Inslee’s March 23 stay-at-home order, the executive board made the difficult decision to temporarily shut down the mosque.
“People were disheartened,” Anabtawi said. “You go to the mosque for the prayer, but also for the spiritual connection you are able to build with people in the physical space. All those familiar rituals were no longer available.”
But members understood the seriousness of the situation, he added.
“There was an acceptance that this was serious, that we had to take these steps to protect not only ourselves but also the community,” he said.
The mosque’s website encourages members to ask for help with groceries or medicine runs, as needed, and to join the mosque’s Whatsapp group to help members stay connected. Anabtawi said he’s also stayed connected with members through Facebook, texts, and phone calls.
Staying connected
Awad said Ramadan’s two main community-based aspects include breaking the day’s fast with others and giving back to charitable causes.
Given that Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order lasts through May 4, with the likelihood it will get extended, Awad said Muslims are having to play preparations by ear.
“It’s looking like we’re going to be home for Ramadan,” she said. “It’s devastating for us. But these are just steps we all have to collectively take.”
Awad said the religion and culture of Islam is both intricate and community-based, “to the utmost extent.” When people pray in mosques, for example, they are literally shoulder to shoulder, she said. Imams — those who lead prayer in mosques — will be observing Ramadan based on their own beliefs, she said.
“For some, who are strict, prayer has to be face to face. But many, many imams are doing virtual meetings,” she said.
Virtual meetings are a good option for millennials, Awad said, but not so much for many senior members of the mosque, who might not be as comfortable or as connected to technology as the younger generations.
“Having that option open is great, but there are still lots of people and populations who don’t have access to that because they weren’t raised with it,” she said.
Still, many of the mosque’s elderly live with their children, who can help connect them, Anabtawi said. He hosted a Zoom call last week with community members to brainstorm ways to keep Ramadan meaningful this year.
Anabtawi said he’s looking into setting up regular remote meetings for prayer and meal sharing. He’s also looking into how members can continue charitable acts from a distance. Members have helped already with some activities for Camp Hope in feeding the homeless, he said.
“If we know of an event where we can contribute, financially or otherwise, we’d like to do that,” he said.
Staying centered
Awad plans to read the Quran and pray every day to stay focused on the month’s lessons in sacrifice, self-reflection, and personal growth.
“By reading the Quran and the teachings of my faith, it puts things into perspective,” she said.
Anabtawi said the month of Ramadan is a month when people are expected to pray more, to give more and to “be more” — more patient, more giving, to be their best as human beings.
“This is a month where you are supposed to give all you can,” he said. “That is my hope for our community, that we all do everything we would normally do and to be our best. In this terrible crisis, there is a lot of sadness, but hopefully this will bring people together.”
The Islamic Center’s yearly interfaith Iftar celebration also has been canceled for the year due to the coronavirus. The mosque looks forward to welcoming back community members in 2021.