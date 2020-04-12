The state Department of Commerce is now accepting applications for Gov. Jay Inslee’s small business emergency grant program.
The program aims to support small businesses throughout Washington state that are impacted by COVID-19.
Here are answers to some of your questions:
How much is available and where is the money coming from?
The $5 million program, funded by the governor’s strategic reserve fund, offers a limited number of small businesses a grant of up to $10,000 for reimbursement of business expenses incurred after March 1.
Who is running the grant program?
The state Department of Commerce is administering the program. The agency is working with chambers of commerce and economic development organizations that will prioritize applications received in their respective counties.
Am I eligible for the grant?
The grant is for small businesses with 10 or fewer employers — sole proprietors can apply — that have been in operation for at least one year.
Which expenses are eligible for reimbursement?
Eligible expenses include rent, inventory, utility bills, consulting fees, training costs and marketing. Expenses that cannot be reimbursed are payroll, capitalized equipment, travel, office equipment and computer software. Applications must include a list of proposed expenses that the grant will cover.
How does the application process work?
Applications will be prioritized at the county level by the designated organization based on the severity of impacts facing the business, such as closure, social distancing measures and illness.
The Yakima County Development Association will prioritize applications from Yakima County. The organization’s task force, which includes business owners and community leaders, will go through the applications.
Designated organizations in neighboring counties are the Tri-City Development Council (TRIDEC) in Benton County; the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce; and Klickitat County Economic Development.
Each designated county organization will submit applications to the state Department of Commerce. Commerce and the governor’s office will review applications, and they will be accepted or denied on a rolling basis.
How do I apply?
Applications are at http://startup.choosewashingtonstate.com/covid-grants/. Once you complete the application, send it by email to:
• Yakima County businesses: covidgrantsyakima@gmail.com.
• Kittitas County: KittCoChamber@gmail.com.
• Benton County:
• Klickitat County: economic