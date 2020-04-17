Long-term care facilities have been battling COVID-19 statewide.
On Friday, state officials from the Health Care Authority and the Department of Social and Health Services provided updates on the situation.
Here are some questions and answers based on information from the two bodies:
What’s the trend of COVID-19 infection rates within long-term care facilities? Is it leveling off?
As of Friday, 201 long-term care centers in the state have reported at least one case of COVID-19. Five of those centers are in Yakima County: Willow Springs Care, Garden Village and Good Samaritan nursing homes in Yakima, Prestige Care and Rehabilitation-Parkside in Union Gap and Toppenish Nursing and Rehab Center-Prestige Care, according to the Yakima Health District.
The individual number of facilities with cases has continued to grow, but the state is seeing fewer reports than it saw in past weeks, with a gradual decline in new facilities reporting COVID-19 cases.
What is the situation with testing for COVID-19 within long-term care facilities?
The state has been working to quickly test in each facility and send specimens to labs for quick results. A new testing swab that is less invasive has helped reduce the need for as much personal protective equipment for those taking the sample, eliminating one barrier to swift and widespread testing. The state has also acquired swabs, which are in short supply both nationally and internationally. Statewide, there is the capacity to run 14,000 tests daily.
How can family members and loved ones of those in long term care facilities be confident in current state efforts to prevent the spread of the virus?
The state Department of Social and Health Services is conducting on site and offsite review of facilities’ infectious control practices and offering help. Where there are big concerns, the body issues citations, creates correction plans and follows up.
“We at the regulatory authority are doing all we can to assure family and residents and the community that their loved ones and family members and friends are as safe as they can be. But as we know, this COVID has spread rapidly in especially our older adult population,” said Candace Goehring, director of residential care services for DSHS.