As testing for COVID-19 ramps up throughout Yakima County and infection rates increase, Yakima Health District officials are working to notify individuals of their positive tests.
Spokeswoman Lilián Bravo shared how the health district is handling case investigations and rapid test results – and how it needs the public's help to control community spread.
When did the transition occur from the state contacting individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 in Yakima County to a local effort?
“It’s been a few weeks now since we moved completely,” said Bravo. “So it was as of Nov. 30 at 8 a.m., all positive cases were being referred to the YHD moving forward.”
How big is that team and how is the Yakima Health District doing in terms of capacity to reach every person who tests positive?
“We have a team of seven case investigators, and really they’re making calls seven days a week. So their schedules are staggered, but right now there’s seven,” she said. “Any one case investigator can complete between 20 to 30 interviews a day. So the question about how are we doing in terms of capacity — we’re definitely struggling as cases continue to increase. We’re actually still hiring for those positions, as well.”
Positive cases in Yakima County have been in the triple digits frequently in recent weeks, with recent days of 200, 300 and more new positive case counts in a single day.
What kind of credentials does an individual need to be hired for that job?
“They get extensive training, so the actual experience is of course being bilingual, having some customer service experience and being able to commit to the actual work,” said Bravo. “Outside of that, (they) do go through an extensive training process, so we’re very confident in their expertise after they go through the training.”
What is the distinction between a case investigation and contact tracing, and how are they being handled in Yakima County?
Essentially, a case investigation involves calling an individual with a positive COVID-19 test, "confirming who they are, asking where they’ve been, where do they work,” said Bravo. “Those are the questions we always ask up front just to make sure that we can catch anyone who potentially works at the jail or a school or a day care where we want to make sure that we know it right away.
“The contact tracing part is then when you get asked, ‘OK, well who have you been around specifically? Who have been your close contacts?’” she said. “Because then you take that list of people and ideally contact them as well to know, ‘Hey, you’ve been identified as a close contact.’”
If the individual has connection to a jail, long-term care facility, congregate living facility, school, child care, or a business with multiple cases — all considered potential outbreak settings — both case investigations and contact tracing are conducted to prevent an outbreak, said Bravo.
But at the moment, neither the health district nor the state has the capacity to do contact tracing for every other positive case in the community, she said. Instead, in these instances the individuals who test positive are being asked to inform their close contacts of their exposure so they can quarantine and watch for symptoms, she said.
“That’s not unique to Yakima. That’s happening really all over the state as there’s just not enough capacity to call everyone and do the extensive contact tracing that we would ideally be doing,” Bravo said.
She said that’s been the case for at least a month, as positive cases continue to rise both in Yakima County and elsewhere in Washington.
What would it take in terms of capacity for your case investigators to be able to do full contact tracing in Yakima County?
“I would say at least five times as many people,” said Bravo. “When you think about one person doing … 20 to 30 interviews a day, all those interviews are going to have at least five contacts at minimum if you think of a normal household and all the people they’re potentially with. That’s a large amount of people right then and there.”
In the event that the person who tests positive was at a small gathering of 10 people within the last two weeks, she said, the staff member would have to contact each of those 10 people and those who they came in close contact with after exposure to the person who tested positive.
“So it’s a massive undertaking,” she said.
That’s especially true with 25.8% of molecular COVID-19 tests coming back positive in Yakima County between Dec. 1 and 7, according to state Department of Health data.
“It’s just a huge spider web that never ends,” said Bravo.
In terms of rapid tests, how are those being managed by the Yakima Health District?
“If it’s positive, we consider it the same as any other positive PCR test,” said Bravo, pointing to the standard COVID-19 test that is sent to a lab for results. These results are reported alongside all other positive tests with the health district’s daily updated numbers, and case investigations are conducted.
But if someone has been exposed to COVID-19 and has a rapid test come back negative, the health district recommends that they follow up with a PCR test, she said.
That’s because both tests give reliable positive results, but rapid tests have a higher rate of false negatives since they require a larger viral load to recognize the virus.
What else should the community know?
“Anyone who has tested positive, we’re not doing contact tracing, so we really rely on people to notify their close contact and give them the proper education,” said Bravo.
Officials doing case investigations provide the information that should be passed along when they call, she said.
“Since we can’t do the contact tracing, it’s best to be transparent where you can be with your close contacts and of course follow the public health recommendations,” Bravo said. “Because at this time, we have a high positivity rate in our community, so we all need to be taking precautions as if everyone around us has COVID-19.”