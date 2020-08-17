Questions and answers about coronavirus testing in Yakima County:
Can I get tested?
Early in the pandemic, there were strict criteria on who could get tested in Yakima County — namely, people who were showing symptoms.
Now, anyone who wants one should be able to get a test, said Lilián Bravo, director of public health partnerships for the Yakima Health District.
Anyone who has “any thought they might be at risk of being exposed” should feel free to get a test, she said. That could include, for example, someone who is not showing symptoms but has been traveling or in a large group setting.
Community testing sites are generally applying the looser criteria for testing, she said.
However, local medical providers said they still put a priority on those who are showing symptoms.
While testing capacity is improving, it’s not at the point where people should test for the sake of getting tested, said Marty Brueggemann, Virginia Mason Memorial chief medical officer.
That said, physicians can “exercise independent judgment” when deciding whether to order a test for a patient, he said.
At Community Health of Central Washington clinics, patients still need to indicate a medical reason for testing “to make sure those who need a test can get one,” said Dr. Michael Schaffrinna, chief medical officer for Community Health of Central Washington.
Bravo said she’s seen some medical providers refer patients to the community testing sites if they aren’t showing symptoms or don’t meet a clinic’s guidelines for testing. She’s surprised because the Yakima Health District has sent guidance encouraging medical providers to loosen criteria for testing.
“There’s a reluctance to move away from symptom-based testing,” she said.
She said the Yakima Health District will be focusing on working with medical providers.
“We need to explore that more — how we can support the provider and encourage them to do more testing at the clinic site,” she said.
How is the test administered?
Testing has become far less invasive, Bravo said. Tests done early in the pandemic involved putting a swab far up a person’s nose near where nasal passages connect with the mouth.
More recent tests have involved collecting samples at the lower nasal passage, which doesn’t require going as far up the nose.
What should I do once I get tested?
Bravo stresses that once someone is tested, they need to assume they have COVID-19 and stay home until they receive test results.
“I cannot tell you how many times stories pop up about people getting called about test results and they’re out shopping, or they’re at a family gathering, and they’re finding out they’ve tested positive,” she said.
If people are concerned about specific tasks while staying home, such as grocery shopping, there is help available. More information on that support is available by calling the COVID CARE line at 1-833-453-0336.
How do people hear about their test results, and how long does it take?
Those who have been tested at community testing sites will receive a piece of paper with a QR code. That QR code will lead people to a website where they can find their results.
Most people get their results in two or three days, Bravo said. If they’re waiting for a call from a provider, it could take around five days.
Results from the lab at the University of Washington have a turnaround time of two days, Schaffrinna of Community Health of Central Washington said.
Some medical providers do rapid testing, where results are ready in 15 minutes.
Virginia Mason Memorial has the equipment necessary for rapid testing, Brueggemann said. Supplies needed for those tests have been limited, so they are done only under certain conditions, such as when a patient is about to undergo surgery, for example.
Dr. Teresa Everson, county health officer, said while the quick turnaround time is appealing, there are are some downsides to rapid testing. For starters, there is the challenge of finding supplies for the tests. There’s also concern regarding false negative results. Such results have correlated with people with very low viral load, she said.
There’s also a risk of missing people who are early in their infection, Everson said.