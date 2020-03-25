Big measures have been rolled out in Yakima County in the past few days in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

In just two weeks, the number of local cases have gone from two to 50 as of Wednesday morning, according to the Yakima Health District. There has been one death.

On Sunday night, the local health district issued a stay-at-home order for all non-essential workers, effective immediately and indefinitely. The following day, Gov. Jay Inslee announced a statewide stay-at-home order.

While his order begins Wednesday and lapses in two weeks, the Yakima County order may continue. Health district spokeswoman Lilian Bravo said this was due to the vulnerability of the local health care system and recent closure of Astria Regional Hospital, leaving the city of Yakima with only one hospital – Virginia Mason Memorial.

But what does all this mean for the Yakima County community?

Tanny Davenport, head of quality and safety for Memorial, answers some key questions about the virus, local measures and potential impacts.

Why is the stay-at-home order important to Yakima County?

“It’s important for people to stay home. We know that people don’t walk around with a COVID-19 label on their head that tells (us) if they have the virus or not. There’s no way if you’re at Costco or Safeway or anywhere else (to) know if the person next to you has COVID-19 or not,” said Davenport, pointing out that people can be asymptomatic for days after contracting the virus.

Symptoms — including fever, cough and shortness of breath — can take as many as 14 days after exposure to appear. Staying home limits the opportunity for transmission, said Davenport.

“When we look at the places that have been successful in containing COVID-19, like South Korea, they have done a great job in identifying cases and then after identifying cases, keeping people really (isolated) to eliminate the spread,” he said. “We have limited testing supplies, so the best thing to do is presume everyone has it. … If people can stay home and wait it out for the next 14 days, then we can limit the rate of transmission.”

How severe are symptoms in someone who has COVID-19?

“The virus is going to have a different effect on different people. Some people will get minor, cold-like symptoms and that’s all they’ll have,” said Davenport. “But we also know that people can get so sick that they can’t breathe on their own and require a ventilator, and even some of those people aren’t going to make it.”

What is the current situation in Yakima County and how do you hope or expect to see transmission change in the coming weeks?

“We have seen a rapid rise in the number of positive cases for COVID-19 in Yakima County,” Davenport said, pointing to the quick rise in cases from two to 50. “We hope that all the things we’ve done over the past one to two weeks will really bear their fruit in the next week or two (so) we can see that rate of transmission go down."

But Davenport said because of the lag in virus symptoms appearing after exposure, it may take as many as 14 days to see positive impacts from current response efforts.

“My hope is that 10-15 days from now, we see that the steep curve of new cases goes down significantly,” he said.

How worried should the Yakima County community be about the virus?

“They should be very worried,” said Davenport. “This could get very bad if we do not do our due diligence to stay home (and to) ramp up testing, which I’m working on with our team here.”

COVID-19 kills about 2% of the people that are infected, said Davenport, compared to 0.1% of those infected with the common flu.

“If you follow epidemiology and say that half of our population was infected, that would mean 2,000 people would die (in Yakima County alone),” he said. “Those are our friends, our families, our neighbors.”

That excludes those who are severely ill or hospitalized who survive the virus, he added.

Yakima County has just over 300 licensed hospital beds, with Memorial having the majority – 226. Davenport said this health care infrastructure wouldn’t be able to meet the needs of all those infected if transmission is not curbed.

“If you look at the worst case scenario, it’s very scary,” he said. “The reality is, we do not have the resources here locally to help everybody if it gets into those scenarios.

“That’s why I want to make sure it’s not 50% of Yakima (County) that’s infected with COVID-19, but that we bring it down to 10-15%,” he said. “That’s the whole point of social distancing and keeping people away: preventing large numbers of cases all happening at the same time so that they don’t overrun the health care system."

Anything else?

“We do think we have the opportunity to really bend this (infection) curve if people really follow the advice that the governor has laid out,” Davenport said. “Stay home. Don’t go out unless it’s absolutely necessary for survival. We can slow the spread of this disease. We can make sure that the lowest number of people in Yakima County are infected as possible. We can save lives. It’s not too late for us to all follow advice and do the right thing.”