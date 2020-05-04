Local gardening groups are coming up with alternative arrangements for their plant sales this spring, given social distancing precautions in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Perusing plants in person at the Yakima Area Arboretum or the Yakima Master Gardeners greenhouses won’t be happening this year. But gardening aficionados need not despair — both groups have back up plans.
The arboretum’s sale, planned for this weekend, is going virtual this year, offering a variety of trees, shrubs, perennials, grasses and vines through its website https://my-site-102194-103806.square.site/shop/plant-sale/6.
Plants are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, and orders of $100 or more qualify for free delivery within 10 miles of the arboretum. All proceeds benefit the arboretum.
The Master Gardeners, who have offered spring plant sales for more than 25 years, are distributing their carefully cultivated collections to local nurseries, who will make the plants available for sale starting the week of May 12.
The organization noted quantities are smaller this year, given social distancing guidelines that prevented the usual number of Master Gardeners from growing and caring for the plants in the organization's greenhouses.
But the plants available are healthy and beautiful, and will include bedding plants, hanging baskets, annual and perennial selections, the gardeners noted.
Plans about which plants will go where are still being finalized. Those interested can check for updates at https://extension.wsu.edu/yakima/home-garden/master-gardeners/master-gardener-events/.
Editor’s note: Lex Talamo volunteers with the Yakima Area Arboretum.