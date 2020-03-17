A person who attended the state high school basketball championships in Yakima has tested positive for COVID-19, the Washington Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Tuesday afternoon.

The Kitsap County spectator was at the tournament from about 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 7, according to a WIAA news release. During that time, the boys game featured Seattle Academy against La Salle. On the girls court, Burlington-Edison squared off against Tumwater.

The WIAA has notified schools and tournament-related staff of the incident. The state Department of Health has recommended the WIAA notify people who may have been in close contact with the infected person.

The Yakima Health District said there is no need for people in attendance to self-quarantine. Out of caution, health officials are asking people who were at the basketball tournament during that time frame to self-monitor for symptoms for the next five days, a news release said.

Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Most people will have mild to moderate symptoms, but some people may get sicker and may need to be hospitalized.

Dr. Teresa Everson, health officer for the Yakima Health District, said social distancing and avoiding unnecessary public outings are the best forms of prevention during the COVID-10 outbreak.

“While the risk to the public of exposure from this event is low, this further highlights the need for social distancing. Any person who feels any type of illness needs to stay home," she said in a news release.

Another confirmed COVID-19 case was reported in Yakima County Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to five. Details about the two latest cases weren’t available Tuesday. Officials with the Yakima Health District will provide updates during an 11 a.m. news conference Wednesday.

The three other local cases were believed to have been exposed through a Moxee square dancing group.

Washington has the highest number of deaths in the U.S., at 54. The number of positive cases topped 1,000 on Tuesday.

COVID-19 clinic

Virginia Mason Memorial hospital’s temporary COVID-19 evaluation clinic has seen more than 150 people since opening Sunday, health officials say.

Of those, only about 10% have been referred for COVID-19 testing, said family practitioner Dr. Tanny Davenport.

Most of the people seen have influenza, which has similar symptoms, Davenport said.

Patients have ranged from those merely concerned because they believed they were in contact with an infected person to those feeling slightly and severely ill, he said.

Community members with potential symptoms of the respiratory virus can set up a time to be seen online at healthynowclinic.com or by calling 509-225-4669, Memorial said. Patients are asked to remain in their cars upon arrival and call to confirm they have arrived. The clinic is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Those who come to the clinic receive a medical evaluation from a clinician, physician assistant or a nurse practitioner, Davenport said.

Other health care providers are also providing similar services across the valley, Davenport said.

He urges people worried they may have come in contact with the virus or feel slightly sick to use clinics rather than clogging emergency rooms.

“Really, we would like you to go to the COVID-19 clinic or other like-clinics because we want to save the emergency rooms for those who are moderately to severely ill and need hospitalization,” he said.

Davenport urges the public remain calm and follow standard precautions, such as practicing social distancing, thoroughly washing hands regularly and going to the clinic if feeling sick.

Testing is limited and is being saved for people severely ill, those who have come into contact with the virus and those working in the medical field, he said.

“We don’t want a panic,” he said. “We cropped up this clinic because we know there’s a demand."