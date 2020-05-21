A steady stream of people picked up food boxes for nearly three hours Wednesday at the Salvation Army.
The line of vehicles stretched more than two blocks before the scheduled 10 a.m. start at the Salvation Army Thrift Store, 9 S. Sixth Ave. Volunteers from the Salvation Army, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Kiwanis Club gave away all 500 boxes by 12:15 p.m.
“We have people coming to us who have never been to the Salvation Army for help before,” said Lt. Col. Bill Dickinson, divisional commander of the Salvation Army’s Northwest Division. “It’s great to see a community come together and make a difference.”
After 10,000 people across Washington visited the Salvation Army for food in February, the number grew to 15,000 in March and 22,000 in April with more expected this month.
Dickinson said he’s seen a 50% to 60% increase within the region and donations are up, as well.
Drivers at Wednesday’s special event picked up $30 worth of food donated to the Bishop’s Storehouse in Salt Lake City and a $20 gift certificate good at 12 local grocery stores. Salvation Army volunteers trained 40 masked Mormon missionaries to direct traffic and offer contactless delivery in two lanes of the parking lot.
Yakima stake president Karl Hendricks said despite not being able to go to church or interact with others as much as usual, missionaries keep doing what they can to take care of their community, especially seniors. The deliveries offered a welcome opportunity for Sunnyside’s Aurora Sperry and others to leave their homes and offer assistance.
“We’ve been using technology like Zoom and like Facebook to try and teach messages of hope to people and just keep people’s spirits up during these hard times,” Sperry said. “Because everybody needs hope, especially people losing jobs and just all the craziness.”
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints plans to distribute 4,500 boxes through the Salvation Army this week at various locations across the state. Eric Gustafson, a Salvation Army advisory board member since 1979, said the church has become a significant partner over the last eight years.
Volunteers needed to get a little creative to load food onto the bike of Michael Frost, who said the pandemic has affected his income and some personal relationships. For safety, he’s mostly staying at home by himself, but he’s ventured out to food banks three times.
“I think the Salvation Army, they’ve got it together, man,” Frost said. “They’re pretty cool. It’s an organization that I’ve always donated to.”