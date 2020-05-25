There was only one entrance, and only 50 people were let in at a time.
But that didn’t seem to deter patrons from the Downtown Yakima Farmers Market on its opening day Sunday.
Patrons lined up on the sidewalk along North Third Street, but not for very long as customers seemed considerate in making timely purchases and moving through the market.
“They don’t mind waiting in line,” said market manager Yvette Lippert.
There were about 16 vendors at the market, which operated differently than in years past because of the coronavirus pandemic. Shoppers entered on the north side and left on the south side, and signs were in place throughout the market reminding everyone to practice social distancing.
Clear plastic dividers separated Lutong Pinoy restaurant workers from customers. About noon, they were happy to have sold out, said Liezel Batarao, whose family owns the restaurant.
“Yay, we are done,” she said. “It’s been good. People have been good about maintaining distance.”
Michael Bennett, owner of J&M Gourmet Mushrooms, was nearly sold out by noon.
He was happy he secured a booth, something he’s done the past several years at the market.
“Adversity, it creates new innovations, new ways of doing things,” he said, donning a face mask and gloves as he handled his crop of mushrooms for customers.
“Business is good. People are tired of being cooped up,” he said. “Still, keep some social distancing, but get out and get some fresh air.”
A few booths down, Stephanie Fernandez of Fernandez Farms said asparagus was the hot-selling item for the day.
“Earlier it was busy,” she said. “It’s been alright, so-so.”
Brook-lynn Doonan walked up to purchase a bundle of onions.
“Just enjoying the sun,” she said. “I haven’t been to a farmers market in years — just wanted to get some fresh produce.”
She said it was nice to see people out and life still going on despite the pandemic.
“Despite it, everyone is still making the best of everything, enjoying life,” she said. “Everyone still has spirit.”
That wasn’t the only outdoor market Sunday.
The Yakima Farmers Market at Valley Mall in Union Gap also has a good showing of vendors and patrons, market manager Don Eastridge said.
The market boasted 12 vendors and more than 170 patrons came through the first hour, he said. “And it’s been pretty steady too.”
This was the third Sunday the market had operated. Mothers Day was its opener, and 305 customers came through then, he said.
Last weekend, he counted 310 customers.
Bob and Sandy Trapp stood nearby and spoke with Eastbridge.
“We’re bugging him to see when we can come back out,” Sandy Trapp said.
They run Trapp Industries — a metal artwork company in Selah. They’ve had booths at the market in the past. They have not this year because their work isn’t considered essential.
Under the state’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order, only essential businesses can operate.
Bob Trapp said he depended on other events and shows as well to sell his work, events that are not happening now. He’s uncertain how the shutdown is going to impact his business.
“They’re all shut down, he said. “It’s more frustrating than scary to us.”
Through Sunday, the coronavirus pandemic has infected a total of 2,965 people in Yakima County and killed 84, according to the Yakima Health District.