On Wednesday, Yakima resident Holly Cousens set about traditional preparations for Passover.
She made a Seder plate, with the traditional foods — among them a hard-boiled egg to represent the renewal of life and a sprig of parsley dipped in salt water to symbolize tears shed by Israelites. Then she sat down to pray and to eat.
Last year, Cousens was surrounded by her family for the joyous observance, which commemorates the liberation of the Israelites from Egyptian slavery after their leader Moses demanded the people’s freedom from the pharaoh. This year, given social distancing and safety precautions recommended by health officials, she ate alone.
Cousens said observing the holiday was important to her, even with the modifications and social distancing recommended by health officials, because Passover is one of the most important holidays in the Jewish faith.
“It is a joyous celebration of our freedom to be who we were without persecution and return to our homeland,” she said. “Since Judaism is very much based on community, this year will be different for us all.”
Passover started Wednesday and will continue through Thursday, April 16.
Cousens said she and her family cooked their own Seder dinners and then used Zoom, a video-teleconferencing platform, to connect. People of the Jewish faith throughout the Yakima Valley have made similar changes.
Paula Vornbrock of Temple Shalom in Yakima said in-person services have been canceled, including a community Passover Seder where members made and brought food to the Temple.
“Being in our own building, sharing a meal prepared by those we know, brought a strong sense of community,” she said. “We were looking forward to repeating this communal celebration in this manner once again. Here, and throughout the worldwide Jewish community, there is a sense of incompleteness, having a Seder alone, as a couple, or maybe a small family when it is traditional to have many family members and friends gather at the table.”
Erik Uriarte, a student rabbi in Billings, Mont., who served as a student rabbi at Temple Shalom, acknowledged the pandemic has profoundly impacted Passover celebrations everywhere: not only for Jewish communities, but also for their non-Jewish guests. Uriarte said Passover Seders often attract guests from other backgrounds who are interested in learning more about the Jewish faith, and their participation is welcome.
“The tradition at Passover is you open the door and say, ‘All who are hungry, come in and eat,’” he said.
But not this year.
Plagues and perseverance
The Passover Seder traditionally involves a communal feast and readings from a Jewish text called the Haggadah, including a narrative of the exodus of the Israelites from Egypt. The Book of Exodus tells how God helped the people of Israel escape by inflicting 10 plagues on the Egyptians.
Vornbrock said the observance is joyous, with people sharing insights and humor and enjoying the special Passover foods and each other’s company — making this year’s social distancing recommendations difficult. Uriarte said he knows several rabbis who have had to explain to members that staying home this year is not only mandated by orders from local and statewide government, it’s also covered in Jewish law.
“When coronavirus got started, a lot of rabbis had to explain that they were not just giving an option of staying home, but that Jewish law and tradition says, ‘You must not come, you are obligated to take care of yourself,’ ” he said.
Uriarte said Jewish law contains guidance for extreme circumstances in the principle of Pikuach nefesh, which translates from Hebrew to “saving a life” and dictates that the preservation of human life overrides virtually all other religious rules.
“What we would normally do on holidays, Shabbat, keeping kosher, all of that goes out the window in matters of life and death,” he said. “We do have these teachings to fall back on to guide us in how to deal with extreme circumstances like this.”
Uriarte is a member of Reform Judaism, which recognizes the evolving nature of faith and is considered the most flexible branch of Judaism when observing traditional Jewish practices and beliefs. But he said that even members of Orthodox Judaism, often considered one the strictest sects of the religion, are heeding recommendations from health officials. Originally from Los Angeles, Uriarte said a major Orthodox synagogue in the city shut down weeks before stay-at-home orders.
A promise of freedom
Vornbrock said the Four Questions are a staple of Passover. They start with the question, “Why is this night different from all nights?”
The question leads into the telling of the Exodus from Egypt and the ceremonial foods that are present. Vornbrock said that this year, in addition to the traditional response, people likely will be talking about a Seder that lacks the familiar communal warmth.
“Though it may be challenging to do so, our community needs to remember that Passover celebrates freedom,” she said. “We should not allow ourselves to be enslaved in our disappointment of not being able to celebrate as we have in the past.”
Temple Shalom is using various online platforms to offer services and study. Vornbrock said she knows many members also are leading Seders using Zoom or other video means. Both Vornbrock and Rabbi Jay Shupack, who will start serving as the rabbi for Temple Shalom in September, voiced appreciation for technology that lets people stay connected.
“We are blessed to have such technology to still be together in a safe, responsible, life-affirming way,” Shupack said. “We can bask in past Seders and relive their joys and stresses if we just tickle our memories. True, it’s different this year, but let’s resolve to make Seder the most connecting and joyous we can under these circumstances.”
Members also have stayed connected through phone calls and by giving loaves of Challah bread and sweets to each other, particularly to members who will be alone on Friday nights when the Jewish Sabbath begins, Vornbrock said.
The continued Jewish community, despite the constraints, speaks to its strength, Uriarte said.
“What has kept Jews alive through centuries of persecution is that when push comes to shove, we have our communities,” he said. “It has been very difficult not to have that. But we give ourselves a little time to mourn the way things were, and then we snap back.”