What about Halloween?

Yakima County health officials are finalizing pandemic Halloween guidance, county health officer Dr. Teresa Everson said.

Members of the Barge-Chestnut Neighborhood Association, which sees thousands of trick-or-treaters pack its closed streets every year, have already said they plan to "actively discourage" door-to-door trick-or-treating, announcing it in time so families can start considering alternative celebrations.

The health district's take on the holiday is coming soon. "We're hoping to get those (guidelines) finalized by the end of September to give people time to plan," Everson said.

The Centers for Disease Control on Monday put out guidance for celebrating Halloween and Dia de Los Muertos. The CDC lists traditional trick or treating and "trunk or treating" as "higher risk" activities that should be avoided, and offered lower-risk suggestions.