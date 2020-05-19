Steve Som is charging an additional $2 for each meal containing beef at his Yakima restaurant, Famous Burger and Teriyaki Sandwich.
“We have to because we bought it more expensive,” he said. “I usually pay almost $4 a pound, now I pay $6 a pound.”
Over the past few weeks, beef shelves in stores have been slimmer, prices have shot up and limits have been placed on the amount customers can buy.
For example, Costco has limited the sale of beef, pork and poultry to three items per customer.
But the beef shortage is only on the retail end. Outbreaks of COVID-19 have drastically slowed meat processors, including Washington Beef in Toppenish, one of the largest employers in Yakima County. Meanwhile, cattle ready for slaughter are piling up at ranches, creating a dramatic disparity in pricing.
A scarce supply on the retail end is driving up consumer pricing while a backlog of cattle is plummeting prices for cattlemen. This scenario is playing out across the country as meatpackers have been hit hard by the virus.
Buying limits have Som bouncing from store to store in an effort to purchase enough beef to keep his restaurant going.
“Everywhere I can find — Cash & Carry, local stores, Costco, Walmart,” he said.
Wray’s Food and Drug has placed similar limits on beef purchases at its three stores in Yakima.
Keeping beef on the shelf is coming at a higher cost — the store is now paying triple for beef and the retail price has doubled as a result, said owner Chris Brown.
“We’re paying over $7 a pound for bottom round roast, which we typically sell for $3.99 to $4.99 a pound,” he said Friday. “I think we’re (selling) at $8.99 a pound right now.”
The slowdown
Outbreaks of the virus have hamstrung the region’s two largest meat processors, Washington Beef and Tyson Fresh Meats near the Tri-Cities.
Before the outbreak, those operations, with a combined 2,300 workers, butchered about 3,500 head of cattle a day.
Tyson was shut down for two weeks in late April when 147 of the plant’s 1,400 workers tested positive for the virus. Recent data show about one-fifth of the workforce there was infected.
The plant is back online after initiating safeguards to protect workers.
Washington Beef avoided a shutdown but did reduce staff and production in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. Figures provided by the state Department of Health showed 101 confirmed cases at the Toppenish plant as of Friday. The plant employs about 900 workers.
Washington Beef teamed with the University of Washington in devising a safety plan and a comprehensive testing program. The plan includes implementing social distancing; providing employees with masks, face shields and glasses; routine sanitizing of work areas; and daily screenings.
The plant also sent home, with pay, all workers older than 65 or with underlying health conditions for the duration of the state’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. The company has waived deductibles, copays and coinsurance costs for COVID-19 testing and treatment for employees.
Production losses at both plants range from 30% to 50%, said Patti Brumbach, executive director of the Washington Beef Commission.
Production is expected to increase now that safeguards have been initiated at both plants, she said.
“I’m hopeful that they will be able to get up to a good run,” she said. “I know they are optimistic that they will be able to improve production dramatically by the first of June now that they have implemented their safety measures.”
When meatpackers will return to full speed is unknown, Brumbach said.
“The cattle producers are still out there raising cattle, feeding and taking care of their cattle, so there are no interruptions in raising beef,” she said. “There’s interruptions in the supply chain.”
Those interruptions have left the state’s 9,000 ranchers hanging in the balance.
On the ranch
Jack Field, who runs 96 pair — heifer and calf — in the Ahtanum area, said the backlog of cattle won’t disappear right away.
An overabundance of animals ready for slaughter could impact prices through the fall, said Field, former vice president of the Washington Cattlemen’s Association.
“Come September, mid-October, November, when a majority of folks market cattle, we could see a pretty dramatic price on calves, which makes it really tough on folks running on a tight ship,” he said.
Kevin Curnutt, who runs a Selah cattle stock operation, said stock prices have fallen as much as 37 cents a pound. Citing a recent pricing index, he said a 750-pound feeder steer garnered $1.45 a pound five months ago. That price had dwindled to as low as $1.08 the past couple of weeks, he said.
That’s a $277 loss for a 750-pound feeder.
Before the pandemic, about 657,000 head of cattle were being slaughtered a week nationwide, Curnutt said.
“Last week we killed 452,000 head, so we’ve got 200,000 head of cattle a week that are backing up. Fat cattle — those are the ones that need to be harvested now, or within the next week.”
And if they’re not, ranchers keep feeding them.
Feed costs about $3.50 to $4 per day for each head of cattle, Curnutt said.
“When an animal is ready to harvest, when it’s fat, it kind of needs to go within 10 days or you’re losing money.”
Curnutt fears the industry may not fully recover when meatpackers do return to full speed.
“I think we’re going to lose some cattlemen,” he said. “I don’t think you can sustain the potential loss without having people going out of business.”