Pacific Power has extended a moratorium on late fees and disconnections through at least Sept. 30, the utility announced Tuesday.
The extension comes as a similar statewide moratorium, spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to expire.
"Although the proclamation is set to expire Aug. 1, to support our customers during this unprecedented time, Pacific Power is voluntarily continuing the moratorium and the extension of the consumer protections outlined in the Governor’s Proclamation until at least Sept. 30," the company announced in a news release.
It will continue to work with customers on energy assistance and flexible payment options, the release said. More information on Pacific Power's response to the pandemic is available at www.pacificpower.net, which has a COVID-19 page that outlines options, or by calling 888-221-7070.