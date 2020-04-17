Yakima police are seeing fewer calls with a dramatic increase in online reporting of crime amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Calls for service are down by 25%, and online crime reporting has doubled with 200 reports in March, said Capt. Jay Seely.
“They’re using that more,” Seely said of the public. “What you’re going to see is that’s going to kind of become the new norm when we come out of this.”
Early last month the department limited police to only responding in person to serious and in-progress crime in effort to slow the spread of the virus.
Police have seen a decline in the overall incidents requiring a response, according to Yakima Police Department data.
Some crimes saw a sharp decline in about mid or late March while other areas have seen dramatic decrease in the last week, the data shows.
As of Thursday, no rapes had been reported since March 1 and robberies have sharply declined with none between March 22 and April 11, the data shows.
Domestic violence
Domestic violence also has seen a dip, with only 18 incidents between April 5 and 11, compared to 38 incidents the same week last year.
Police responded to 146 domestic violence incidents from March 1-April 11, compared to the 174 such calls during the same period last year.
Seely said the department expected to see an increase in domestic violence calls during the state's "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order.
“We haven’t seen it though,” he said. “Let’s hope it continues that way. Our hope is that people are being patient. We’re in this crisis and maybe they’re being more patient and working together through this.”
Burglaries
Burglaries and assaults also have tapered off in the past week, with seven burglaries between April 5-11; there were 13 the previous week.
Despite the slight dip this past week, burglaries in March did show an overall increase compared to the same moth last year. There were 53 burglaries between March 1-April 4 compared to 33 during the same period last year.
Seely said the department expected to see burglaries drop with people staying home. But burglaries have occurred at construction sites, he said.
Also, suspects who had been arrested in the past for burglary may have been released and starting up the cycle again, Seely said.
“Crime is very cyclic, it goes up and down depending on who is in custody and who is out of custody,” he said.
Assaults have dropped. There were only 17 between April 5- 11 compared to the 31 that occurred the previous week, the data shows.
Last year there were 29 assaults between April 5-11, the data shows.