Help for businesses; mask surveys

As with the county's move from Phase 1 to a modified Phase 1, Yakima Health District officials anticipate questions from businesses in particular. Shawn McGee, environmental health specialist for the health district, said the online reopening toolkits for businesses will be updated on the Yakima Valley Tourism website, which is hosting those resources. They also are available on the health district’s website.

"We will also be ready to have staff members ready on the phones to take calls and answer questions," he said. The health district's main line is 509-575-4040.

In another change, officials will conduct a survey to see how many people are wearing masks in public every other week instead of weekly. That's because the percentage of people wearing masks has been 95% in Yakima County the past three weeks, the health district said.