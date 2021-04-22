As of Monday, 23% of Yakima County residents were fully vaccinated, and 31.6% of residents had received at least one dose, according to the state Department of Health.
Free COVID-19 vaccine is available at multiple sites around the Yakima Valley. Everyone 16 and older is eligible for the COVID vaccine in Washington.
Here are some options:
• Yakima Neighborhood Health Services has open appointments for Pfizer vaccine this week. For appointments in Yakima call 509-454-4143 and in Sunnyside call 509-837-8200.
• Prosser Memorial Health will have a Moderna vaccine clinic from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Housel Middle School. Moderna is approved for those 18 and older. Appointments are required and can be scheduled at prosserhealth.org. The school is at 2001 Highland Drive in Prosser.
• The Grandview School District is having a free COVID-19 shot clinic from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, in the district office parking lot, 913 W. Second St., Grandview. The walk-up clinic will have first and second doses of Pfizer vaccine and is open to anyone 16 and over. People are encouraged to pre-register at the Prepmod website (https://prepmod.doh.wa.gov), but an appointment is not required.
• The Yakima State Fair Park vaccine site is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily at 1301 S. Fair Ave. Appointments are available at prepmod.doh.wa.gov or by calling 800-525-0127 and pressing #. Walkups are welcome, but appointments are strongly encouraged. Starting Thursday, the site's primary focus will be second doses, though first doses are still available.
Businesses and organizations interested in scheduling a COVID vaccine clinic can email yakimavaccinemobileteam@gmail.com.
People also can get the vaccine at clinics and pharmacies around the county. The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list. The state has a vaccine locator at https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.