YAKIMA — A second visual survey showed 65% of people entering numerous Yakima County businesses over the weekend wore facial coverings, a significant improvement over the first survey in late May, health officials said.
Known as Operation Unmasked, the first survey conducted May 23-24 by volunteers watching people enter businesses throughout the county showed only 35% of residents were wearing face coverings in public. The followup survey by the Yakima Health District, in partnership with Signal Health, took place Saturday and Sunday.
"Over 3,500 observations at 50 retail sites around the county showed a significant improvement of mask use from the previous survey," health district officials said in a news release. "Men were seen wearing masks 58% of the time and 71% of women were observed with masks on."
County health officer Dr. Teresa Everson on June 3 issued a directive to wear face coverings in public to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. She issued the directive in part based on results of the Memorial Day weekend survey, the release said.
Masking slows the spread of COVID-19 by ensuring that those who may not realize they’re sick have a barrier over their nose and mouth, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Operation Unmasked Part II showed that "in the past 20 days, Yakima County has come together as a community to support the directive, and the safety of the community," increasing the amount of public mask usage by 85% since the Memorial Day weekend, according to the release.
"We appreciate all of our partners who came together to encourage everyone to 'Mask Up to Open Up' as well as all of our partners who helped to distribute over 300,000 masks throughout Yakima County," it said. "This is a resounding achievement from the community."
Everson thanked residents for masking up in greater numbers to protect each other from infection and urged them to remain vigilant with other important measures that slow the spread of COVID-19. That could mean restricting or cancelling social events and celebrations.
“Remember, the most effective tool we have to stop the spread is to stay at home as much as possible. If you must go out into public, ensure you have at least 6 feet of distance between you and another individual and wear a face covering," she said.
"It is also critical that we all continue to frequently wash our hands and sanitize commonly use surfaces. All of these measures taken together will ensure that we slow the spread of COVID-19 in our county."
Those who feel sick, especially with a fever and cough, should stay home and get tested for COVID-19 within 24 hours. For testing sites, call 2-1-1 or visit www.yakimahealthdistrict.org.